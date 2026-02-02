S&C Electric, SEL Collaborate on Interoperable Control Solution for Distribution Grid Modernization

S&C Electric Company and Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories (SEL) have announced a collaboration that pairs S&C Electric’s IntelliRupter PulseCloser Fault Interrupter with the upcoming SEL-651RD Advanced Digital Control, giving utilities a new interoperable option for overhead distribution automation.

The announcement, made Feb. 2 at an event in San Diego, California, addresses growing utility demand for modernization pathways that leverage existing field assets while expanding protection and control capabilities. The combined solution connects the two technologies through a standard fiber-optic interface, supporting both retrofit deployments on existing IntelliRupter installations and new greenfield applications.

“Grid resilience starts with automation and protection solutions that utilities can deploy with confidence,” said Joe Matamoros, chief product officer at S&C Electric Company. “This S&C and SEL collaboration offers an interoperable approach for overhead interrupters. By combining the best of both PulseClosing technology and the 651-RD digital control from SEL, customers have a practical path forward for existing and new assets.”

The SEL-651RD features a fiber-enabled architecture that uses IEC 61869 Sampled Values to deliver current and voltage measurements from the IntelliRupter’s integrated sensors directly to the external control. According to the companies, fiber-optic cabling simplifies installation, improves measurement accuracy, and reduces crew exposure to high voltages compared with traditional analog recloser cables.

The solution incorporates S&C Electric’s PulseClosing Technology, which the company says reduces fault-testing energy by 95% compared to conventional reclosers. For utilities already standardized on SEL equipment, the collaboration enables integration of IntelliRupter technology into existing SEL protection, automation, and communications ecosystems.

“Utilities are looking for modernization options that leverage existing assets, enhance protection and control flexibility, and increase long-term value,” said Bill Glennon, director of distribution solutions at SEL. “Through our collaboration with S&C, the SEL-651RD Advanced Digital Control was developed to support an interoperable, standards-based approach that integrates advanced protection, automation, and communications with new and existing IntelliRupter installations.”

S&C said it will continue offering other control options alongside the SEL-651RD, allowing customers to select solutions aligned with their system standards and operational preferences. The SEL-651RD Advanced Digital Control is expected to be available for retrofit applications in the fourth quarter of 2026, with additional deployment options planned for 2027.

—POWER