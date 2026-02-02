Southern States Goes SF6-Free with New Switching Products

The company’s O 2 rigen product line uses a carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) and oxygen (O 2 ) gas blend to eliminate potent greenhouse gas emissions from power switching equipment.

Southern States LLC has launched a new line of power switching products that replace sulfur hexafluoride (SF 6 )—one of the most potent greenhouse gases known—with a natural-origin blend of CO 2 and O 2 . The Hampton, Georgia–based manufacturer says its O 2 rigen technology delivers a global warming potential (GWP) of less than 1, compared to SF 6 ’s GWP of approximately 23,500.

The announcement comes as utilities face mounting pressure to phase out SF 6 from their electrical infrastructure. California’s Air Resources Board (CARB) has implemented strict regulations on the gas, and several other states and countries are following suit. SF 6 has been widely used in high-voltage switchgear and other electrical equipment for decades due to its excellent insulating properties, but its atmospheric persistence—it can remain in the atmosphere for more than 3,000 years—has made it a target for climate regulators.

“We didn’t create a solution that simply complies with mandates to eliminate SF 6 gases,” said John Paserba, president and CEO of Southern States. “We created a solution that simultaneously protects our environment and our power supply for the long term.”

Southern States is initially offering two products under the O 2 rigen brand. The LLS (Load and Line Switcher) – O 2 rigen features what the company calls a breakthrough single-gap, natural-origin gas puffer interrupter for load-break applications. The Cap38 – O 2 rigen is designed specifically for capacitor bank switching, offering restrike-free operation and long service life.

Both products are extensions of existing field-proven Southern States designs, which the company says reduces technological risk while delivering the environmental benefits of the new gas technology.

One advantage Southern States emphasizes is supply chain simplicity. Unlike some SF 6 alternatives that rely on proprietary gas blends with restricted availability, CO 2 and O 2 are readily available throughout North America with no purchase restrictions. Products are delivered factory-sealed and ready for installation, eliminating the need for on-site gas filling or specialized reclamation equipment.

“With O 2 rigen, we’re helping customers reduce their carbon footprint while delivering the exceptional engineering, performance, and service Southern States is known for,” said Kevin Goldstein, vice president and general manager for Southern States Power Switching Division.

Southern States, founded in 1916, describes itself as the world’s largest manufacturer of high-voltage disconnect switches. The company is part of Southern States Investment Holdings.

