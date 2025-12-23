GE Vernova to Modernize a Key High-Voltage Power Transmission Link in India

Contract from POWERGRID for Chandrapur 2 x 500-MW back-to-back high-voltage direct-current (HVDC) link

Scope includes advanced HVDC controls and valves, delivered from GE Vernova’s facilities in India

First HVDC refurbishment project awarded to GE Vernova in India

GE Vernova Inc. announced that its Electrification Systems business has been awarded a contract by Power Grid Corp. of India Ltd. (POWERGRID), India’s national transmission utility, to refurbish the Chandrapur back-to-back high-voltage direct-current (HVDC) link—a key 1,000-MW interconnection between the country’s western and southern grid systems. This marks GE Vernova’s first HVDC refurbishment contract in India.

Modernizing a Vital Interconnection Between West and South India

The 1,000-MW back-to-back HVDC link plays a pivotal role in balancing regional power flows between India’s western and southern regions. Originally commissioned in the late 1990s, the link enables bi-directional energy transfer between fossil-rich and hydro-rich zones—improving dispatch efficiency and conserving regional energy reserves.

Under the new contract, GE Vernova will upgrade both 500-MW converter stations at each end—Chandrapur (Western region) to Ramagundam (Southern region)—modernizing the HVDC control and protection systems and replacing the legacy converter valves with advanced technology manufactured at GE Vernova’s facilities in India.

“This landmark contract reinforces our long-standing relationship with POWERGRID and our commitment to India’s grid modernization,” said Johan Bindele, leader of GE Vernova’s Grid Systems Integration business and teams. “Refurbishing this HVDC link with next-generation controls and digital capabilities will not only enhance its reliability but also strengthen India’s efforts toward a secure and sustainable power system.”

Extending Grid Life, Improving Stability

Refurbishment of HVDC systems involves upgrading essential components such as converter valves, automation systems, and grid protection infrastructure, all while ensuring minimal operational disruption. The modernization is expected to extend the asset’s lifespan, enhance energy efficiency, and improve grid flexibility to handle growing renewable penetration.

Investments in refurbishment offer utilities a cost-effective way to strengthen infrastructure resilience—preserving prior capital investments while aligning with today’s energy transition needs.

Supporting India’s Energy Goals

India’s ambitious goal to reach 500 GW of non-fossil capacity by 2030 relies on robust, flexible transmission infrastructure. HVDC systems are essential to move large volumes of renewable power efficiently across long distances.

Refurbishing this strategic inter-regional corridor will help unlock that potential—enabling cleaner energy flows, improving system reliability, and contributing to India’s long-term energy security.

GE Vernova booked the order in December 2025.

Forward Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements—that is, statements related to future events that by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. These forward-looking statements address GE Vernova’s expected future business and financial performance, and the expected performance of its products, the impact of its services and the results they may generate or produce, and often contain words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “see,” “will,” “would,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “target,” “preliminary,” or “range.” Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain, such as statements about planned and potential transactions, investments or projects and their expected results and the impacts of macroeconomic and market conditions and volatility on business operations, financial results and financial position and on the global supply chain and world economy.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova Inc. is a purpose-built global energy company that includes Power, Wind, and Electrification segments and is supported by its accelerator businesses. Building on over 130 years of experience tackling the world’s challenges, GE Vernova is uniquely positioned to help lead the energy transition by continuing to electrify the world while simultaneously working to decarbonize it. GE Vernova helps customers power economies and deliver electricity that is vital to health, safety, security, and improved quality of life. GE Vernova is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., with approximately 75,000 employees across approximately 100 countries around the world. Supported by the Company’s purpose, The Energy to Change the World, GE Vernova technology helps deliver a more affordable, reliable, sustainable, and secure energy future.