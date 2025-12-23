NKT Completes Investment of New Test Hall and Capacity Expansion at Swedish Cable Accessories Site

To support the high demand for high-voltage power cable accessories in Europe, NKT has invested in the construction of a new test hall, the expansion of production capacity, and a new office building at its cable accessories factory in Alingsas, Sweden. The new facilities are now fully operational, enhancing both the factory’s capacity and its technical capabilities.

As part of accommodating the high demand for power cables in Europe and globally, NKT has recently executed, and will continue to realise, substantial investments to enhance both production capacity and installation capabilities across its business. Recognising the strategic importance of power cable accessories for the expansion of the global power grids, NKT has prioritised investments in this area of the business.

Now, the investment in the construction of a new test hall, additional capacity within the existing production facilities, and a new office building at its high-voltage cable accessories factory in Alingsas, Sweden, has been finalised.

“Cable accessories are a vital link in the electricity infrastructure, and we are pleased that, following a successful construction phase and a sequenced capacity ramp-up, we have now completed a substantial upgrade of our facilities in Alingsas. As electrification accelerates and the transition to renewable energy continues, market demands are constantly progressing. With extensive upgrades needed across the European power grid to support this transformation, we remain committed to leading the way in delivering high-quality cable accessories. This investment clearly reinforces that commitment,” said Denis Schuler, Executive Vice President, Head of Accessories at NKT.

In 2024, NKT also opened a new 11,000 square metre logistics centre in Alingsas. The new warehouse allowed NKT to consolidate several smaller storage sites, improving efficiency and logistics. It also freed up space within the existing manufacturing building, which was repurposed to support the production capacity upgrade of high-voltage direct-current (DC) joints.

New Testing Capabilities

NKT already had strong testing facilities in Alingsas, but the latest expansion introduces highly anticipated capacity and opens new possibilities for testing power cable accessories up to 640 kV.

“As part of our production process, we carry out a wide range of high-voltage tests. The new facility enables us to expand our internal capabilities and secure capacity for both standard customer requirements and R&D [research and development] needs. Alongside strengthening our ability to deliver reliable and high-quality products, we continue to build on our strong foundation of innovation to remain at the forefront of the market,” explained Schuler.

NKT develops, produces, and installs a wide range of power cable accessories for various onshore and offshore applications, including cable joints, connectors, and terminations. Alingsas serves as NKT’s centre of excellence for high-voltage cable accessories, while the medium-voltage centre of excellence is located in Nordenham, Germany.

About NKT in Alingsas

The factory was established in 1888 as Sieverts Kabelverk and later became part of L. M. Ericsson and ABB. It was operated by ABB as a dedicated accessories factory when it was acquired by NKT in 2017, along with the high-voltage power cable factory in Karlskrona, Sweden.

In Alingsas, NKT produces HV cable accessories for power cable systems with a voltage of up to 550 kV AC (alternating current) and 525 kV DC—including cable joints, terminations, and connectors, as well as tools and other accessories.

As part of the expansion, NKT has increased its workforce in Alingsas by approximately 30 employees, bringing the total number of staff at the site to around 320.