Nextracker Building New Solar Equipment Manufacturing Plant near Las Vegas

A leading solar energy equipment provider announced construction of a new factory that will expand its U.S. operations.

California-based Nextracker on June 18 held a ceremony to mark the second Nextracker-dedicated manufacturing line that Unimacts, a Las Vegas-based group, has opened in the past year. The new 160,000-square-foot facility in Sloan, Nevada, south of Las Vegas, produces steel torque tubes used to hold and rotate solar panels in solar power plants. The two factories will support more than 2 GW of new solar power each year.

The announcement coincided with Edison Electric Institute’s national conference being held this week in Las Vegas, bringing together executives from the U.S. electric utility sector.

With the Sloan factory, Nextracker continues its drive to reshore manufacturing to meet growing solar and renewable energy demand. The company has opened or expanded more than 20 U.S. manufacturing facilities since 2021, including new or expanded dedicated production lines in Texas, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Tennessee, and Nevada.

“In partnership with Nextracker and Unimacts, Copia Power is building a renewably-powered future. The transition to clean energy in America can be built with American-made products and constructed with local tradespersons, and that’s the type of economic growth we are seeing here today,” said Ryan Galeria, chief development officer for Copia Power, part of the Carlyle group of companies. “Copia is proud to supply reliable, clean and affordable renewable power to millions of Americans in the coming years.”

“American manufacturing has quickly become the heartbeat of the clean energy revolution,” said Dan Shugar, founder and CEO of Nextracker. “There is a trifecta of perfect conditions for this manufacturing renaissance: a terrific workforce, a great localized clean steel industry, and strong demand for renewable energy. Over the last three years, Nextracker has operationalized over 20 factories, catalyzing thousands of jobs. This is what growth and scaling look like.”

“Unimacts is proud and passionate about the part we play in providing key components and supply chain management, which is enabling the expansion of solar energy in America,” said Alan Hayes, CEO of Unimacts. “The federal incentives allow us to confidently invest in U.S. manufacturing, provide manufacturing jobs in Nevada and growth in the local economy. Having set up our first site for solar component production in Las Vegas just over 15 months ago, it’s a pleasure to be once again partnering with the Nextracker team, expanding our footprint and increasing our manufacturing capacity in this new location.”

Jason Grument, CEO of American Clean Power (ACP), said, “Today’s announcement is a great example of clean power driving an American manufacturing renaissance in Nevada and across the United States. Creating and expanding supply chains here at home strengthens America’s energy security, creates good-paying jobs and boosts the economy. These new manufacturing facilities also exemplify the key role of American technology in creating a clean, reliable, and affordable grid.”

ACP has estimated that the Inflation Reduction Act will help create 550,000 new clean energy jobs, more than doubling the current clean energy workforce. As a result, the clean power industry will support a direct workforce of nearly one million Americans by 2030.

The new factory brings Nextracker’s annual domestic solar tracker capacity to more than 30 GW. The Southwest region has incredible solar resources, with Texas, California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, and New Mexico all ranking in the top 13 states for projected solar growth.

—POWER edited this content, which was provided by Nextracker’s communications group.