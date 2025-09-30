GridBeyond Launches ViewPoint Lens, Supporting Asset Visibility and Control

Smart energy company GridBeyond has announced the launch of ViewPoint Lens, an innovative new feature within its flagship platform Point. Designed to offer users deeper visibility and control, ViewPoint Lens provides customers with data on each of their assets on how they perform during demand response events, and the revenues they generate from program participation.

As the energy landscape evolves due to the changing energy mix, increased demand from load growth, and volatile peaks in energy demand, ViewPoint Lens provides critical support by helping customers make sense of complex energy behaviours and responses.

For businesses participating in Demand Response (DR) programs, ViewPoint Lens will offer a clear view into performance. Customers can quickly identify their load profile, track how they responded during DR events, and assess the impact of their participation. Additionally, the platform includes revenue summaries that make it easy to understand financial outcomes linked to energy activities.

“ViewPoint Lens is about making our customers more aware of how their assets respond to DR events and the opportunities available,” said Kelly Lorincz, Head of Sales for North America at GridBeyond. “By making energy data more accessible, insightful, and action-oriented, we’re helping businesses not only navigate complexity—but also take strategic control of their energy use and revenue potential. View Lens drives smarter, cleaner, and more efficient energy use across the commercial and industrial landscape and it’s a great advantage for our customers.”

“The new ViewPoint Lens features will be initially available in the ERCOT and SPP markets in the USA, with planned expansion into Ireland and the UK in early 2026, said Donal Murray Product Manager at GridBeyond – ViewPoint Lens’ user-friendly technology helps customers to understand how to optimise their energy consumption and maximise their revenues. I look forward to enrolling this new product in all our markets.”

—This content was contributed by GridBeyond.