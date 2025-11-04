GridBeyond Launches Designer in SPP to Optimize Project Planning and Operations

GridBeyond launches Designer in SPP (Southwest Power Pool) to help asset owners plan, design, and analyze prospective investments, to optimize project planning and operations. Designer will allow businesses to maximize revenue from real-time markets and make savings on energy spend while balancing other project goals such as carbon reductions.

GridBeyond’s AI solution will use historic and forecasted energy prices, load and generation profiles, site-specific factors and project configurations to identify the optimal designs and operational strategies.

In SPP, while coal and natural gas are currently the two major sources for electricity generation, wind and solar, which are growing contributors of renewable energy in the RTO, have become some of the biggest clean energy alternatives to fossil fuels. The increase of renewables and its integration in the energy mix makes the optimization of energy consumption and the use of digital platforms essential.

GridBeyond’s Designer, which joins the Forecaster solution recently launched in SPP, provides a suite of tools to enable customers to explore various trading scenarios and quantify values and the probabilities related to different market participation strategies. As large-scale battery investment and behind-the-meter installations grow rapidly in SPP, real-time battery trading is becoming more challenging and requires sophisticated tools that leverage AI to simplify decision-making whilst managing complex agreements and merchant revenues.

Sean McEvoy, president of North America at GridBeyond, commented: “The launch of Designer in SPP is built on the foundation of our highly accurate Forecaster, with the objective of capturing maximum value and the back of our forecasting accuracy to generate higher revenues for grid connected BESS, or optimising value behind the meter for customers with large energy loads, energy storage or generation. Designer unlocks great value for customers and shows our commitment in delivering always innovative solutions for our customers in the energy market”.