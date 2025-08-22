GridBeyond Expands Services with Revenue Floor and Synthetic Toll Contracts in ERCOT and CAISO

GridBeyond now offers revenue floor and toll contracts for selected power storage projects in the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and California Independent System Operator (CAISO) markets. Backed by highly rated underwriting partners, these contracts provide project owners with new tools to de-risk their balance sheets or secure financing. Each contract is customizable, allowing owners to choose the level of risk reduction that best fits their needs. Options range from paying no upfront premium in exchange for sharing part of the revenue upside, to paying only a contract premium and keeping all upside revenues.

To maximize value, these contracts are signed on the condition that GridBeyond serves as both the market participant and bid optimizer. This ensures that each project is managed with GridBeyond’s expertise in market bidding and optimization, helping owners achieve the strongest revenue outcomes possible.

With energy storage playing a critical role in the transition to a low-carbon grid, asset owners face increasing uncertainty around revenue predictability. These new services offer a solution by ensuring a minimum guaranteed income while optimizing asset participation in multiple energy markets.

The revenue floor insurance provides a guaranteed minimum income over a defined period, protecting operators from market volatility. The tolling agreement model enables asset owners to receive fixed payments while GridBeyond manages the optimization and dispatch of the assets, fully leveraging its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered platform.

In addition, GridBeyond connects interested parties with underwriters of synthetic tolls (TB2 swaps). Through its trading team, it helps asset owners clearly understand the risks and rewards of these financial structures, providing guidance and support to make informed decisions in today’s complex energy markets.