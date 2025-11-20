Early-Stage Risk Mitigation—Essential Element for Data Center Financing

Lenders and investors are scrutinizing data center projects closely. Identifying and mitigating risks early helps attract investors and reduce financing costs. Clear documentation and realistic timelines are essential to securing financing.

Land Control—The Foundation of Success: Land remains the cornerstone of any data center development. Verifying land control ensures the project’s legal and physical foundation is secure. Failure to address land issues early can lead to delays, increased legal costs, and last-minute disruptions that jeopardize closing.

COMMENTARY

Beyond Real Estate—Why Data Centers Are Different: While data center transactions share similarities with traditional real estate deals, they are often viewed through a narrower lens. Investors and lenders expect additional safeguards because these projects involve complex infrastructure and high capital intensity.

Key differentiators include:

Construction Guarantees: Many transactions require guarantees to ensure timely completion and mitigate performance risk.

Backstop Financial Documentation: Lenders may demand letters of credit, parent guarantees, or other financial instruments to protect against cost overruns or contractor default.

Operational Risk Considerations: Unlike standard real estate, data centers must meet stringent uptime and reliability standards, adding layers of technical and financial risk.

Documentation and Timelines: Clear, comprehensive documentation and realistic timelines are essential. Developers often operate under compressed schedules, making best practices and collaboration critical to success.

Collaboration and Risk Management: Early engagement between legal, technical, and financial teams fosters transparency and ensures that risks are identified and mitigated before they escalate. This integrated approach positions projects for smooth financial closing.

Data center developers often deal with short timelines. We want this commentary to guide the reader through critical aspects from verifying land control to fostering collaboration between teams while navigating the complexities of risk mitigation with financial closing as the goal.

—Kimberlee Centera is CEO of TerraPro Solutions. Centera is a leading risk management expert for the development and financing of utility-scale wind, solar, storage, transmission line, distributed generation, data center, and power plant projects.