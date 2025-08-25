Tigo Energy Initiates Manufacturing Partnership with EG4 Electronics

Tigo Energy, a provider of intelligent solar and energy software solutions, has announced a manufacturing and marketing partnership with EG4 Electronics, an American provider of innovative solar solutions. The agreement announced August 25 will see EG4 produce Tigo optimized inverters and Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) together with EG4 solar inverters in the U.S.

Solar installers in the U.S. currently already pair inverters from EG4 with Tigo MLPE devices, which have been certified as compatible. The manufacturing partnership between Tigo and EG4 will build momentum to help bring critical energy manufacturing back to the U.S. and power reliable, homegrown solar solutions.

In March of this year, EG4 Electronics’ parent company, Energy Access Innovations (EAI), announced the acquisition of a state-of-the-art 310,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Commerce, Texas. The facility has created more than 1,000 new jobs.

“We believe in energy autonomy for our customers just as much as we believe in manufacturing autonomy for American innovators, and this partnership with Tigo allows us to make significant progress on both of those fronts,” said James Showalter, founder at EG4 Electronics. “This partnership with Tigo is exactly the kind of arrangement we had in mind when we announced our new manufacturing facility earlier this year. We look forward to building American-made energy infrastructure together with Tigo.”

“EG4 is at the forefront of re-shoring manufacturing for American solar innovations, and we are delighted to work in partnership with James and his team,” said Zvi Alon, chairman and CEO at Tigo Energy. “Tigo and EG4 are in alignment on some of the most critical success factors in solar, which include innovation and quality. This makes for a strong foundation for success, and I expect great things for American energy independence from this important collaboration.”

EG4 and Tigo executives will host a question-and-answer session for solar installers at the 2025 RE+ tradeshow in Las Vegas, Nevada. The conference, which includes POWER as a partner and sponsor, runs Sept. 8-11.

—POWER edited this content, which was contributed by Tigo Energy.