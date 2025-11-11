Rhythm Energy Launching New VPP to Support Battery Integration

Rhythm Energy, a provider of renewable energy for U.S households and businesses, said it will introduce a new virtual power plant (VPP) offering that enables residential customers in major markets to better integrate home batteries, and other connected assets, with the energy grid. The new offer announced November 11 will help customers lower their electricity bills, and support a more connected, resilient energy system, according to the company.

The agreement with Kinergy, a provider of energy efficiency systems, brings together Rhythm’s award-winning energy programs and industry-leading customer software with Kinergy’s leading VPP platform, a proprietary software developed by Origin, an Australian energy company. Residential battery management offerings through the VPP will be available in 2026, building on Rhythm’s innovative time-of-use and smart thermostat product offerings, and will first launch in Texas for the deregulated ERCOT market.

“Rhythm is pushing the envelope of what people should expect from their electricity provider. Our goal is to continually develop and deploy technologies that create customer value,” said Matthew Tolliver, Head of Product at Rhythm Energy. “By partnering with Kinergy, we’re accelerating our delivery of unique battery storage solutions that help to reduce electricity bills, provide customers peace of mind, and support a more efficient grid.”

“Kinergy software was built from the ground up, leveraging a deep history in energy retailing and market-based energy management,” said Brendan Manzie, general manager at Kinergy. “We’re thrilled to bring our technology to the U.S. alongside Rhythm to deliver flexible and innovative customer solutions, and support energy grid stability.”

The adoption of distributed energy resources (DERs), like batteries, paired with the rise in electricity demand and price, has given VPP technology the opportunity to improve grid stability and customer value. By combining their capabilities, Rhythm and Kinergy will help customers access low-cost, reliable energy through a platform that optimizes battery use in real time.

Together, the companies aim to:

Empower households to participate in energy grid programs and help reduce electricity bills.

Enhance grid reliability during periods of peak demand.

Accelerate renewable energy adoption by optimizing battery performance.

The partnership builds on Rhythm’s history of helping customers lower energy costs and contribute to a more resilient, sustainable grid. Building on programs like PowerShift, which rewards customers for shifting electricity use to lower-cost, lower-demand periods, and Peak Payback, which offers incentives for reducing usage during periods of high grid demand, this collaboration marks the next step in advancing affordable, flexible, and renewable energy for customers.

—This content was contributed by the communications team for Rhythm Energy.