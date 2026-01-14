Qatar Plans Massive Gas-Fired Generation Project; Plant Will Support Desalination Efforts

The main energy and water group in Qatar said it has awarded contracts for equipment and construction of a major natural gas-fired power plant that will support both power generation and the country’s efforts for desalinated water.

Qatar General Electricity and Water Corp., known as KAHRAMAA, on January 14 said the Facility E Independent Water and Power Project, or IWPP, will have 2.4 GW of power generation, which would represent about 23% of Qatar’s national grid capacity, according to a government report. It also will provide 495,000 tons per day of desalinated water, about 20% of the country’s potable water. The project aligns with Qatar’s National Vision 2030 and its decarbonization strategy to reduce carbon emissions and increase reliance on cleaner energy sources, helping meet the country’s growing power and water demand.

Mitsubishi Power will supply hydrogen-ready M701JAC gas turbines for the project. Facility E will be the first installation of Mitsubishi Power’s advanced JAC technology in Qatar. The first phase of the power plant, with 836 MW of generation capacity, is expected to enter commercial operation in 2028. Officials said the power plant is expected to be fully operational by June 2029, with the desalination units set to come online by August 2028.

Other companies involved in the $3.7-billion project include Samsung C&T Engineering & Construction Group, which will serve as the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractor. That contract was awarded by Ras Abu Fontas Power Co. in partnership with KAHRAMAA.

Qatar’s energy mix is dominated by natural gas, which the country produces and exports in abundance. The International Energy Agency said natural gas accounts for more than 90% of the country’s power generation.

Critical Infrastructure Asset

Officials on Wednesday said that Facility E IWPP, located in the Ras Abu Fontas area about 15 miles south of Doha, will serve as a critical infrastructure asset for Qatar. Khalid Salem, president of Middle East & North Africa for Mitsubishi Power, said, “Qatar has long been a key partner for Mitsubishi Power, and we are honored to play a pivotal role in supporting the country’s ambitious energy goals. As one of the world’s leading LNG [liquefied natural gas] hubs, Qatar’s continued growth and economic development are intrinsically tied to its energy infrastructure. The Facility E IWPP project is a significant step in addressing Qatar’s rising energy demand while ensuring the stability and resilience of its power grid.”

Salem added, “Mitsubishi Power’s hydrogen-ready M701JAC gas turbines will provide Qatar with highly efficient, reliable, and flexible power generation solutions that synchronize with renewable energy sources. This partnership reflects our long-term commitment to the country and its energy transition, reinforcing our shared vision for a low-carbon, sustainable future. We are proud to contribute to Qatar’s National Vision 2030, further strengthening our legacy of delivering cutting-edge technologies to meet the dynamic energy needs of the region.”

H.E. Eng. Abdulla Bin Ali Al-Theyab, president of Qatar General Electricity and Water Corp., said, “KAHRAMAA, through the adoption of the Facility E project … represents a pivotal step in ensuring grid stability, which helps strengthen the State of Qatar’s electricity energy security, underpins the nation’s commitment to delivering sustainable and reliable electricity energy to its citizens, residents, and industrial sectors, meets future electricity needs, and maintains high levels of reliability and performance required by the State, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030”.

Mitsubishi Power on Wednesday said the company has signed a long-term service agreement with Ras Abu Fontas Power Co. for parts, repairs, and services for the power plant.

—Darrell Proctor is a senior editor for POWER.