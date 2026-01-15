Apex Clean Energy Closes $2.79 Billion in Financing for Three Renewable Energy Projects

Apex Clean Energy said the company has successfully financed three utility-scale renewable energy assets across Texas, Ohio, and Illinois. The Virginia-based company on January 12 announced the deals, saying it marked “a significant year-end milestone and reinforcing the company’s ability to execute at scale.”

The financings comprise Coles Wind, a MISO wind project and Apex’s largest project-level transaction to date; Emerson Creek Wind, a large-scale wind project in the PJM market; and Raven Storage, an energy storage project in ERCOT. Together, the transactions represent nearly 670 MW of capacity and about $2.79 billion in financial commitments supporting the construction and operation of the three assets, contributing to a total of $4.08 billion financed across Apex’s portfolio in 2025.

“Raven, Emerson Creek, and Coles reflect the collaboration of committed partners and dedicated teams working together to deliver complex projects,” said Ken Young, Apex CEO. “As we move into 2026, we are focused on disciplined execution, converting a deep development pipeline into operating assets, and delivering performance for the communities, customers, and partners we serve.”

Raven Storage, a 100-MW battery storage system located in Wharton County, Texas, is part of SA Grid Solutions, a joint venture among Apex Clean Energy, SK Gas, and SK Eternix. It marks Apex’s first financing with Bank of Hope. Emerson Creek Wind, a 269-MW wind farm located in Erie and Huron counties, Ohio, was financed with a fully underwritten construction and term loan and letter of credit facility from CIBC, Helaba, and Santander, and a tax equity commitment from Wells Fargo.

Coles Wind, a 300-MW wind facility in Coles County, Illinois, secured construction and term financing underwritten by Santander, with J.P. Morgan serving as sole tax equity partner. Collectively, the projects underscore Apex’s ability to execute across diverse technologies and markets, supported by strong and collaborative financing partnerships.

The financings close out a year of meaningful progress across Apex’s business. In 2025, the company brought 1.1 GW of new capacity online across six states, including Bowman Wind, a 200-MW project in North Dakota that achieved commercial operations in December. Apex commercialized more than 1.5 GW of projects, and advanced a large, diversified portfolio of development assets, reinforcing the scale and durability of its platform. During the year, Apex also secured $1.05 billion in corporate refinancing and launched a conservation partnership with Ducks Unlimited.

—POWER edited this content, which was contributed by the communications team for Apex Clean Energy.