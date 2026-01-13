Kiewit Chosen as EPC for New 1,425-MW Gas-Fired Power Plant in Georgia

A major southeastern U.S. electric cooperative said it has chosen Kiewit Corp. to serve as the lead contractor for a new natural gas-fired combined-cycle power plant it has planned in Monroe County, Georgia.

Oglethorpe Power on January 13 said Kiewit will be the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) partner for the 1,425-MW Smarr Combined-Cycle facility in Forsyth. Oglethorpe, headquartered in Tucker, Georgia, is owned by and serves 38 member cooperatives across the state.

Oglethorpe Power on Tuesday said it is developing the new facility “to support long-term, system-wide load growth across its cooperative membership, including homes, businesses and existing industries—not to serve any single customer or standalone project.”

“We are proud to partner with Kiewit through its subsidiary TIC [The Industrial Company] for this critical energy project that will support our mission to deliver safe, reliable and affordable energy to our members and the millions of Georgians they serve,” said Annalisa Bloodworth, Oglethorpe Power president & CEO, in a statement. “Its proven success in delivering complex power projects safely, on schedule and within budget, combined with a commitment to safety and community, makes the company an ideal partner for this facility and aligns perfectly with our cooperative principles and dedication to Monroe County.”

Officials said construction is expected to begin in the spring of this year, with commercial operation of the new power plant expected in 2029.

Oglethorpe Power currently operates the two-unit, 225-MW gas-fired Smarr Energy Facility in Monroe County. It also is co-owner of the coal-fired Plant Scherer in Monroe County, which is operated by Georgia Power.

“Oglethorpe Power has been a valuable partner to Monroe County for decades, and their selection of Kiewit subsidiary TIC, a proven industry leader, will bring jobs and other meaningful economic benefits while strengthening the reliable energy infrastructure that supports Monroe County residents and businesses,” said Eddie Rowland, Monroe County commissioner. Local officials said the new power plant is “expected to generate substantial property and sales tax revenues, which will benefit local schools and county services.”

Oglethorpe Power in May of last year said it would use GE Vernova’s advanced 7HA.03 gas turbines for the new power station.

“We’re pleased to partner with Oglethorpe Power on this new combined-cycle natural gas power plant that will help meet growing energy demand across Georgia,” said Andrew Gardner, senior vice president of TIC. “With our proven experience in complex power generation projects and our focus on safety, quality and collaboration, we’re committed to delivering a facility that will provide reliable power for years to come.”

Officials on Tuesday said TIC and its affiliates have delivered more than 82 GW of gas-fired generation capacity over the past decade, including 35 combined-cycle projects, 25 of which feature advanced-class turbines. TIC said it expects the Smarr project at peak construction will have about 1,200 workers.

Oglethorpe Power, which through its members provides power to about 4.7 million Georgia customers, has begun hiring for some 30 permanent positions in operations, maintenance, and administration at the new power plant. The co-op has about $16 billion in assets through investments in natural gas, nuclear power, hydropower, and coal-fired generation.

—Darrell Proctor is a senior editor for POWER.