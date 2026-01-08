Exus Renewables North America Closes $400-Million Credit Facility for Solar, Wind, Storage Projects

Exus Renewables North America (Exus), a leading independent owner, developer and operator of utility-scale renewable energy projects, announced the closing of a $400-million senior secured corporate credit facility. The facility will fund the development and expansion of the company’s growing wind, solar and battery portfolio, which includes more than 700 MW of renewable energy assets in operations or under construction, and 4.5 GW in active development, as electricity demand surges from data centers, manufacturers, and industrial operations nationwide.

The financing outlined on January 8 provides Exus more flexibility to build on recent momentum, including major power purchase agreements with companies like Google and Meta. The proceeds will fund development-stage expenditures, including interconnection deposits, commercial offtake, equipment procurement, and other project development expenses. This enables Exus to deploy capital efficiently across its utility-scale solar, wind, and battery storage pipeline throughout North America.

“This capital gives us the flexibility to develop and operate renewable power projects that meet America’s growing energy needs,” said Jim Spencer, president and CEO of Exus Renewables North America. “We’re grateful to our banking partners and advisors for their support in completing this transaction. As demand from data centers and manufacturers continues to grow, Exus is well positioned to deliver some of the most efficient and reliable power available to off-take customers through our utility-scale solar, wind, and battery storage portfolio—reinforcing both the strength of this market and our next phase of growth.”

The facility was arranged by Santander, Barclays Bank PLC, ING Capital LLC, and Nomura Securities International, Inc., as Coordinating Lead Arrangers, with KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc. and BHI, Bank Hapoalim’s US commercial banking arm as Joint Lead Arrangers. ING Capital LLC and Nomura Securities International, Inc. served as Green Loan Coordinators. Banco Santander, S.A., New York Branch serves as Administrative Agent, and KeyBank National Association serves as Collateral Agent.

The company was advised by PEI Global Partners, alongside Latham & Watkins as legal counsel. Lenders were advised by Paul Hastings as legal counsel.

Exus Renewables North America, operating from offices in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; New York, New York; and Albuquerque, New Mexico, focuses on developing, repowering, and managing renewable energy assets as part of its mission to drive sustainable growth in the renewable energy sector. The company has more than 5.8 GW in its total portfolio, with more than 700 MW now operating or under construction.

—This content, edited by POWER, was contributed for Exus Renewables North America by Mahoney Communications Group.