Generac Maximizes Energy With Microinverter for Residential Use

Generac Holdings has introduced an 820-watt microinverter that takes electricity from two solar panels and converts it from the DC (direct current) power they produce into AC (alternating current) power that a home or the electric grid can use.

Generac PWRmicro is a powerful, installer-friendly and reliable microinverter designed to maximize energy captured from today’s high-powered solar panels. The company on September 3 said the equipment, which features a streamlined installation process, can enable homeowners to realize their solar system’s fullest output potential.

PWRmicro seamlessly integrates with PWRcell 2 and Generac’s next generation home standby generators to help homeowners offset energy costs while also providing a “bottomless battery” for virtually endless backup power.

Learn more about Generac’s clean energy product innovations by visiting Generac.com, or stop by Generac’s booth (V11313) at the RE+ 2025 event in Las Vegas, Nevada, Sept. 8-11. If you’re attending RE+, be sure to connect with the POWER team at our booth on Venetian Level 1—V3046.

“For more than 65 years, we’ve been a trusted name in energy resilience with a proven track record built on quality and reliability, and today we’re raising the bar again,” said Norm Taffe, executive VP and president of Energy Technology, Generac. “We’re proud to launch a solution that will help redefine solar power for homeowners, demonstrating our commitment to developing holistic, next-generation energy solutions for homeowners. We are uniquely positioned to serve our customers and help shape the future of how homes stay powered and families stay safe.”

Key benefits of PWRmicro include:

Greater homeowner savings through higher energy yield: With up to 40% more power output than the leading microinverter product line, PWRmicro reduces clipping while individually optimized DC inputs maximize energy production and increase savings.

With up to 40% more power output than the leading microinverter product line, PWRmicro reduces clipping while individually optimized DC inputs maximize energy production and increase savings. Faster commissioning with Generac Field Pro: Instant discovery identifies each microinverter before commissioning, streamlining the process and dramatically reducing setup time. Installers can leverage grid power to commission PWRmicro at night, allowing them to finish the job even after the sun goes down.

Easy to install and user friendly: PWRmicro delivers a faster, easier installation experience, empowering installers to be more efficient with their time.

Instant discovery identifies each microinverter before commissioning, streamlining the process and dramatically reducing setup time. Installers can leverage grid power to commission PWRmicro at night, allowing them to finish the job even after the sun goes down. Easy to install and user friendly: PWRmicro delivers a faster, easier installation experience, empowering installers to be more efficient with their time. Designed and tested to meet the industry’s most rigorous quality and reliability standards: PWRmicro has undergone extensive design iteration and reliability and quality testing to ensure the product can perform for over 25 years, even under the harshest environments.

PWRmicro has undergone extensive design iteration and reliability and quality testing to ensure the product can perform for over 25 years, even under the harshest environments. Improved device communications and system updates: With robust power line communication and firmware directly stored on Field Pro, Generac’s mobile application designed for installers and technicians makes installation and troubleshooting fast and easy. Firmware updates happen overnight reducing commissioning time, and live device data and system self-test can help troubleshoot common installation issues.

“With more power, robust reliability, and a streamlined design, PWRmicro empowers homeowners to get the most from their solar investment while giving installers a faster, simpler and more confident installation experience,” said Jim Dawe, senior vice president and general manager, Clean Energy, Generac. “Our solution delivers powerful performance, installer-friendly design and total reliability, giving homeowners peace of mind.”

Beginning in Q4, Generac is expanding its unified home energy management experience by bringing its Clean Energy products, including PWRcell and PWRmicro, into the ecobee app and supported ecobee thermostats. Homeowners will be able to seamlessly monitor and control both their Clean Energy systems and ecobee devices from one place.

—POWER edited this content, which was contributed by Generac.