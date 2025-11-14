Entergy Ends Plan for Floating Methane Gas Power Plant in Louisiana

Opponents of a planned methane gas power plant on a floating barge off the coast of Louisiana were successful in moving Entergy Louisiana to cancel the project. Earthjustice in a news release sent to POWER said the group represented the Alliance for Affordable Energy in opposition to the proposed 112-MW Bayou Power Station.

The groups argued that the methane gas plant would pose an environmental threat to local communities, and would have been significantly more expensive than available alternatives for power generation. Entergy on October 28 moved to withdraw its proposal for the facility, and the Louisiana Public Service Commission formally dismissed the case on November 3, according to Earthjustice.

Entergy in March 2024 had asked state officials to approve the plant. The utility in a statement at that time said the Bayou station, which reportedly had an estimated cost of $411 million, would be “a unique solution” to supply electricity to areas important to Louisiana industry, including the energy, tourism, and seafood sectors.

Earthjustice cited several issues in its opposition to the power station, including high construction, operation and maintenance costs, among others. The group said Entergy would evaluate other electricity transmission alternatives to serve the region near Leeville, southwest of New Orleans.

“The Alliance is relieved that residents in Louisiana will have one less gas-fired power plant on their bills. Utilities in the state are already pushing ratepayers into a risky corner with thousands of megawatts of new gas planned. We will continue to encourage clean and affordable alternatives to help Louisianans keep the lights on,” said Logan Atkinson Burke, executive director of the Alliance for Affordable Energy.

“Residents of Louisiana’s coasts understand better than most the threats of health- and climate-harming pollution from fossil fuel plants, as well as how their utilities have failed them in the wake of major storms,” said Lisa Perfetto, Earthjustice senior attorney. “Entergy ignored cleaner, cheaper, and more reliable ways to serve residents in its pursuit of this obviously foolhardy plan.”

—POWER edited this content, which was provided in a press release from Earthjustice.