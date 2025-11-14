Power Magazine
Search
Gas

Entergy Ends Plan for Floating Methane Gas Power Plant in Louisiana

SHARE:

Opponents of a planned methane gas power plant on a floating barge off the coast of Louisiana were successful in moving Entergy Louisiana to cancel the project. Earthjustice in a news release sent to POWER said the group represented the Alliance for Affordable Energy in opposition to the proposed 112-MW Bayou Power Station.

The groups argued that the methane gas plant would pose an environmental threat to local communities, and would have been significantly more expensive than available alternatives for power generation. Entergy on October 28 moved to withdraw its proposal for the facility, and the Louisiana Public Service Commission formally dismissed the case on November 3, according to Earthjustice.

Entergy in March 2024 had asked state officials to approve the plant. The utility in a statement at that time said the Bayou station, which reportedly had an estimated cost of $411 million, would be “a unique solution” to supply electricity to areas important to Louisiana industry, including the energy, tourism, and seafood sectors.

This is a rendering of Entergy Louisiana’s proposed Bayou Power Station that would have been built off the coast of Leeville, Louisiana. Source: Entergy Louisiana

Earthjustice cited several issues in its opposition to the power station, including high construction, operation and maintenance costs, among others. The group said Entergy would evaluate other electricity transmission alternatives to serve the region near Leeville, southwest of New Orleans.

“The Alliance is relieved that residents in Louisiana will have one less gas-fired power plant on their bills. Utilities in the state are already pushing ratepayers into a risky corner with thousands of megawatts of new gas planned. We will continue to encourage clean and affordable alternatives to help Louisianans keep the lights on,” said Logan Atkinson Burke, executive director of the Alliance for Affordable Energy.

“Residents of Louisiana’s coasts understand better than most the threats of health- and climate-harming pollution from fossil fuel plants, as well as how their utilities have failed them in the wake of major storms,” said Lisa Perfetto, Earthjustice senior attorney. “Entergy ignored cleaner, cheaper, and more reliable ways to serve residents in its pursuit of this obviously foolhardy plan.”

POWER edited this content, which was provided in a press release from Earthjustice.

Trending

Peak Energy Signs 4.75-GWh Battery Storage Deal with Jupiter Power
Nuclear, Natural Gas Power Generation Planned for Massive New Mexico Data Center Site
Bechtel Will Build Major Solar and Storage Project in Texas
Coal’s Revival: From Maintenance Mode to Market Necessity
Energy: The Most Critical 7% of America’s GDP

Recommended

Press Releases

Two-in-One Multimeter and Calibrator

Legal & Regulatory

Texas Issues First Performance-Based Grant Under Energy Fund for LCRA’s New 188-MW RICE Peaker

Hydrogen

Amogy, Samsung Heavy Industries Partner on Ammonia-to-Power Systems

Engineering

Ready, Go, Set: How Disruptions Are Flipping EPC Contracting