Avantus, Toyota Group Complete Construction of Texas Solar Power Project

U.S.-based clean energy group Avantus, along with Toyota Tsusho America (TAI), announced completion of the 159-MW Norton Solar Project in Runnels County, Texas. The companies on March 18 said TAI has entered into a long-term virtual power purchase agreement with Toyota Motor North America for the full output of the solar facility.

TAI is a wholly owned subsidiary of Japan-based Toyota Tsusho Corp. The companies on Wednesday said successful delivery of the Norton array is more proof of Avantus’ ability “to deliver high-quality projects that help global corporate leaders advance their clean energy commitments.”

“Avantus delivered on their promises throughout the construction of the Norton Solar Project,” said Akihiro Yoshida, vice president of TAI Norton Solar, LLC. “Their collaborative work ethic and rigorous focus on safety, schedule, and budget gave us confidence and comfort every step of the way. With the project now in operations, Avantus has helped us achieve concrete progress in advancing our sustainability goals.”

RES Serves as EPC Contractor

Avantus oversaw the successful completion of the project. UK-based Renewable Energy Systems, known as RES, served as the EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) lead for the facility.

“Our track record for executing large-scale projects like Norton safely, on time, and on budget is the foundation of our reputation and our partners’ trust,” said Fausto Perez, executive vice president, Engineering and Construction at Avantus. “Our team is proud to deliver certainty and reliability for project owners, enabling them to advance their sustainability goals and invest in clean energy with confidence.”

The companies said the Norton project created nearly 250 jobs at peak construction and will continue to provide economic benefits to Runnels County and the local community throughout its operating life.

Avantus continues to advance one of the nation’s largest pipelines of solar and energy storage projects, with about 24 GW of solar and 75 GWh of energy storage under development across the western U.S.

—Darrell Proctor is a senior editor for POWER.