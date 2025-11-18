Valmet’s Automation Solution for Improved Waste Management and Resource Efficiency at the New South Korean Incineration Facility

Valmet is to deliver an automation system to Seongnam City’s incineration facility currently under construction in Seongnam-si, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea. The order was placed by GS E&C Corp., the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractor for the facility. By leveraging intelligent automation, the plant will optimize energy production, minimize emissions, and deliver efficient, consistent performance throughout its entire lifecycle. The solution will also give operators complete visibility and control over every stage of the waste-to-energy process.

“We are proud to deliver Valmet’s automation solutions to Seongnam’s incineration facility. With our strong presence in South Korea’s waste-to-energy sector and experience in many local projects, we help the customer improve energy efficiency, advance local waste management, and support decarbonization by producing renewable energy,” says Wanmo Yoon, Sales Manager, APAC, Automation Solutions business area, Valmet.

The Seongnam incineration facility is designed to improve local waste management and produce renewable energy. Equipped with two incineration lines with stoker-type boilers, the facility will be able to process up to 500 tonnes of municipal waste per day and generate up to 9.9 megawatts of clean electricity. Commercial operation is scheduled to begin early 2028.

The order was included in Valmet’s orders received of the third quarter 2025. The value of the order will not be disclosed. The delivery will be taken over by the customer at the end of 2027.

Delivery’s technical information

Valmet’s delivery includes a Valmet Distributed Control System (DCS) and an information management system to control two stoker-type boilers, along with the web-pased Valmet DNAe User Interface in the control room. The scope also covers the balance of plant (BOP) for the new incineration facility, including engineering, design, commissioning, and supervision services.

About the customer

GS Engineering & Construction (GS E&C) is a leading South Korean multinational company specializing in engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Seoul, GS E&C delivers innovative solutions for infrastructure, industrial facilities, and building projects worldwide. GS E&C upholds core values such as customer focus, trust, autonomy and responsibility, integrity, future orientation, and professionalism. Based on these principles, the company is striving to become a leading global EPC by enhancing sustainability, improving quality, and strengthening its global capabilities.

