Two-in-One Multimeter and Calibrator

GOSSEN METRAWATT presents a new generation of multifunctional process calibrators for field use. The METRACAL CM series combines a calibrator and precise multimeter in a compact handheld device. Users can simultaneously simulate galvanically isolated sensor signals and measure output signals up to 30 VDC without time-consuming switching. The device measures and displays electrical quantities such as VDC, mA, mA-Loop, Ω, TC, RTD in °C/°F, Hz and CPM with a basic accuracy of up to 0.015. It features a Bluetooth interface for data transfer and also enables communication via a USB module. Compared to the previous model, METRACAL CM offers a significantly expanded range of functions with fundamentally improved user guidance.

The new dual display mode shows input and output signals at the same time on a modern TFT color display, significantly accelerating balancing and troubleshooting. The graphic menu structure with context-sensitive help screens makes operation easier, even for less experienced users. A flexible signal generator provides freely configurable calibration signals in manual, interval, ramp or table modes. Four direct accesses allow users to instantly recall frequently used tests and save valuable time in the field. The flexibly expandable software architecture is particularly forward-looking: users can activate additional functions at any time in the field, for example, HART communication, a graphical history review or an extended sequence function for complex calibration processes. The modular power supply with a quick-change battery or optional power module ensures continuous operation. The integrated data logger with a real-time clock automatically documents series of measurements, enabling traceable, auditable test protocols – a significant advantage in view of compliance requirements in the process industry, infrastructure and laboratories. Since METRACAL CM also enables precise temperature measurements due to internal balancing via separate temperature-compensated TC connections, and since it supports numerous temperature sensors, it is also ideal for measurement, calibration and revision work in chemical processes, energy systems, development laboratories and for service providers. GOSSEN METRAWATT supplies the new multifunctional process calibrators with a DAkkS calibration certificate and a 36-month warranty.

