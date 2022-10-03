The deployment of new power plants in the U.S. over the past 14 decades has hinged on policies, markets, technologies, and new industry players. Every decade has presented its own state of multidimensional, multivariate complexity. The ongoing “energy transition,” which has been characterized by the addition of smaller, carbon-free resources, marks another pivotal period in the industry’s history. It is currently being compounded by concerns about energy security, affordability, and sustainability. Source: Energy Information Administration (EIA-860, June 2022)

—Sonal Patel is a POWER senior associate editor (@sonalcpatel, @POWERmagazine).