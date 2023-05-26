The market for U.S. manufacturing of batteries for the electric vehicle (EV) sector continues to grow. The latest announcement comes from South Korea-based LG Energy Solution (LGES), which together with Hyundai Motor Group has formed a joint venture (JV) for a battery cell factory in Georgia.

The announcement on May 26, during a signing ceremony at LGES headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, comes as the CLEANPOWER 2023 event wrapped up this week in New Orleans, Louisiana. The conference, sponsored by American Clean Power with POWER as a media partner, featured several companies involved in the e-mobility sector, with many touting the impact of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) on the clean energy market. The IRA provides incentives to support U.S.-based manufacturing of energy storage and renewable energy equipment.

“Two strong leaders in the auto and battery industries have joined hands, and together we are ready to drive the EV transition in America,” said Youngsoo Kwon, CEO of LG Energy Solution, in a news release. “By further advancing our product competitiveness and global operational expertise, LG Energy Solution will commit our best efforts to offering the ultimate sustainable energy solutions to our customers.”

The new facility, representing an investment of more than $4.3 billion, will be built near Savannah in Bryan County, Georgia. Savannah will host POWER’s Experience POWER Week events from Aug. 14-17 this year. The new factory will be adjacent to the Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, a manufacturing plant currently being built at the site.