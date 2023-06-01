Constellation Energy, the largest nuclear generator in the U.S., will take over NRG Energy’s 44% ownership stake in the 2.6-GW South Texas Project Electric Generating Station (STP), a nuclear power plant located in Bay City, Texas.

Under a definitive agreement announced by two companies on June 1, Constellation will acquire NRG’s 44% equity interest in the Texas nuclear plant—an output of approximately 1,164 MW—for a purchase price of $1.75 billion. In a statement, Constellation estimated the purchase price would fall to $1.4 billion “after taking into consideration the present value of tax benefits.” The transaction will require a series of regulatory approvals, including from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), Hart-Scott-Rodino, and the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT), the companies said.

NRG currently owns STP along with municipal utilities CPS Energy (which owns a 40% stake) and Austin Energy (which holds 16%). The plant comprises two 3,853-MWth Westinghouse four-loop pressurized water reactor (PWR) units. STP Unit 1 began operating in 1988 and Unit 2 in 1989, and both units have renewed NRC licenses that expire in the 2047 and 2048 timeframe.

NRG’s Move Geared Toward Portfolio Optimization

NRG’s sale of its long-standing stake in the giant nuclear plant just 90 miles south of Houston is notable, given that it represents a substantial share of the company’s combined 10-GW portfolio in Texas, which operates within the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT). Across the U.S., NRG has interests in or owns a 16.4-GW generating fleet. The fleet has shrunk dramatically compared to the 53 GW it held in 2015 as NRG, which was once a pure-play independent power producer, moves toward a simplified customer-driven integrated power model that favors its retail businesses.

Mauricio Gutierrez, NRG president and CEO, in a statement, said the sale was a continuation of the company’s strategy to optimize its portfolio “while creating significant shareholder value.” Gutierrez noted that work on this transaction, which began several months ago, “will release significant capital to be deployed at value—accelerating and upsizing our current share repurchase program while achieving our balance sheet targets.”

Constellation: STP Is a ‘Strategic Fit’ in Constellation’s Fleet

For Constellation, which was spun out of Exelon Corp a little more than a year ago, the acquisition of NRG’s share potentially boosts the company’s already substantial nuclear interests. Today, the company is primarily a power supplier—one of the largest competitive electric generation companies in the U.S.—that holds a 32.4-GW fleet, which it says is 90% carbon-free.

Constellation’s fleet comprises 21 GW of nuclear from 23 units, 8.8 GW of natural gas and oil, and 2.7 GW of hydroelectric, wind, and solar assets. The company’s nuclear fleet, which produced 173 TWh in 2022, includes interests or full ownership of 13 plants: Braidwood, Byron, Calvert Cliffs, Clinton, Dresden, FitzPatrick, LaSalle, Limerick, Ginna, Quad Cities (75% ownership), Peach Bottom (50% ownership), Salem (42.59% ownership), and Nine Mile Point Unit 2 (82% ownership). (See an interactive map here.)

Joe Dominguez, president and CEO of Constellation, on Thursday highlighted STP’s myriad benefits. “The South Texas Project is an exceptionally well-maintained plant and its ability to produce resilient, carbon-free energy 24/7 makes it among the most valuable power sources in the world,” he said. “With the potential to run for at least 46 more years with the right policy support, we look forward to working with the South Texas Project’s other owners to continue bringing clean, reliable electricity to this growing region for decades to come.”

During an investor business update on Thursday, Constellation noted that the “large, young, dual unit site” is a “strategic fit” into Constellation’s current fleet. The plant presents long-term certainty, officials noted. It holds the potential to extend licensing to 80 years, and so far, STP has nuclear fuel secured through 2028. Another key driver for the acquisition is that STP already operates as a competitive asset, and while Texas load is set to grow at more than 2% annually, STP has historically performed with a capacity factor average of 93% to 94%, they said.

In addition, Constellation officials suggested that the plant would be bolstered by “economic protection provided by federal nuclear production tax credit (PTC).” The PTC, enacted by the August 2022 Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), furnishes existing nuclear with $15/MWh beginning in 2024 and through 2032. Constellation has said the PTC provides “downside commodity risk protection.”

After the transaction closes, Constellation plans to run STP alongside Austin Energy and CPS Energy. South Texas Project Nuclear Operating Company (STPNOC) will continue to operate the plant. “We expect the deal to be completed by year-end,” the company said.

—Sonal Patel is a POWER senior associate editor

