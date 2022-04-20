A Goldman Sachs private equity business is taking a stake in critical industry cybersecurity firm Fortress Information Security. The $125 million investment underscores a heightened awareness of supply chain vulnerabilities within the investor community.

Fortress, which announced the investment from Goldman Sachs Asset Management Private Equity on April 19, said it also highlights a wider interest in the Asset-to-Vendor (A2V) network. The A2V network is a consortium tool the company co-developed with major North American investor-owned utilities to address cybersecurity and operational threats stemming from vendors, assets, and software in their supply chains.

“This is the place where, if I am working with a vendor and I issue that vendor this industry assessment, this is where that vendor can store the answers to that assessment,” explained Betsy Soehren-Jones, a former utility executive who recently joined Fortress as its chief operations officer (COO). “All utilities can go and grab the information and start to look at it. The best way to think about it is truly a library. Fortress has built the infrastructure for a central library—a central repository of information that is based on the industry assessment,” she said.

An Urgently Needed Capital Infusion

Fortress was founded in 2015 by Peter Kassabov and Alex Santos as a “fit-for-purpose solution” for critical industries to assess, manage, and address risks associated with vendors, assets, and software in their supply chains. The company says its platform today secures 40% of the U.S. power grid, but it also serves national defense-related assets and critical manufacturing industries.

Fortress said the “capital infusion” will empower the company to “accelerate the execution” of its vision of resilient supply chains. It comes at a crucial time, noted Kassabov, a Fortress co-founder who serves as the firm’s executive chairman. “We started Fortress because we recognized major supply chain vulnerabilities in our country’s most critical industries. Many recent high-profile breaches have spawned a new wave of regulatory action in the U.S. that will likely expand for the foreseeable future,” he noted.

Increasingly Costly Implications from Threats

Investors are taking note of these actions, as well as keeping an eye on the financial implications from cyberattacks. Since December 2016, when the first cyberattack against an electric power grid was confirmed in Ukraine, several more worrying incidents have occurred. In December 2017, a cyberattack on a safety-instrumented system halted pipeline operations at Saudi Aramco, one of the world’s largest oil companies. In December 2020, a Russian software supply chain operation against the U.S.-based information technology (IT) firm SolarWinds was exposed. It affected about 18,000 customers worldwide, including enterprise networks across all levels of government, critical infrastructure entities, and other private sector organizations.

In May 2021, the Colonial Pipeline Co., the largest fuel pipeline in the U.S., was the victim of a ransomware attack that led to shortages across the East Coast. And in November 2021, Vestas, the world’s largest manufacturer of wind turbines, suffered a ransomware attack that forced the company to shut down IT systems across multiple business units and locations. “In these and many other cases, improvements in the cybersecurity supply chain for digital components may have prevented or limited the compromise of energy sector systems impacted by these attacks,” the DOE found in February.

While the power sector is working with the federal government, industry recognized after the SolarWinds attack that “there was an incredible need to establish a way to exchange information related to software bill of materials,” Soehren-Jones told POWER on April 15. Industry’s key concerns were related to sourcing the enormous cyber talent it would need and costs it would incur to respond with agility to the growing array of threats. The A2V network responded to that need, she said.

“It’s actually in two parts. So the first is, if an application developer were to give us their base set of software bill of materials, we can actually take that application, reverse engineer it, and compare and contrast. So it’s a validation methodology for code, number one, and then the second piece of it is the ingestion tool itself.”

The investment from Goldman was needed to “put all of that on warp speed,” said Soehren-Jones. “Fortress had started to build the initial technology, the initial R&D,” including the ability to perform the “reverse engineering.” The second part—the actual platform for the ingestion—is expected to be available in May. “We really needed an investment injection to be able to take all of that and actually get it out to market and get it out to market pretty quick,” she noted.

Asked whether there is an advantage to private industry running its own vendor library—as opposed to relying on government-led efforts—Soehren-Jones pointed to timely response. “We’re able to pivot pretty quick based on what we’re seeing coming back from our customers, and what is happening really in the world,” including in the regulatory space, which often involves several agencies, she said. “We can do this based on what’s right for industry,” she said.

For Goldman Sachs, the return is a priority. According to Will Chen, managing director within Goldman Sachs Asset Management, the investment will scale Fortress’s A2V network, which currently already provides “significant value” to critical infrastructure suppliers and customers. “The depth and breadth of the Fortress platform are unmatched and we believe there is a meaningful opportunity to accelerate the expansion of the platform into compelling product adjacencies, including software and hardware bill of materials, workflow orchestration, and additional analytics and reporting capabilities,” he said.

—Sonal Patel is a POWER senior associate editor.