GE Vernova Launches Grid Automation and Protection System

Global energy company GE Vernova announced the launch of another offering in the group’s GridBeats portfolio, which features software-defined automation solutions designed to modernize electrical grids by improving resilience, efficiency, and flexibility.

The company on February 3 said its new GridBeats APS (Automation and Protection System) is designed to substantially reduce the number and variety of devices used in electrical substations, as utilities look for solutions for grid digitalization. GE Vernova is showcasing the product at the Distributech 2026 event San Diego, California. POWER is a media partner of the event.

“It’s a software-defined platform, and with it we’re able to put multiple applications into a singular device,” said Del Misenheimer, VP & CEO, Grid Automation & Software, Electrification Segment, for GE Vernova. He told POWER, “You’re able to add on to a substation, with additional bays through software as opposed to hardware.”

GE Vernova said the offering comes as electricity networks across the globe are expanding to meet rising demand from data centers, industry, transport, and buildings. These power networks also increasingly are being tasked with integrating more variable energy sources, including intermittent renewable resources. Utilities are being asked to manage aging infrastructure, which GE Vernova said comes amid tighter reliability expectations, growing cyber risks, and workforce constraints. The company said these issues are increasing the complexity of substation operations.

GridBeats APS helps utilities modernize substations without adding complexity or downtime, according to GE Vernova, as it brings protection and operational control functions onto a single, software-defined platform. This allows multiple applications to run on the same device, and be updated remotely, while systems remain online. GridBeats APS, by consolidating functions that have traditionally required many separate devices, reduces hardware footprint substantially. The company also said it reduces the need for spare inventories while maintaining the same level of protection and operational performance.

The company on Tuesday said the new and different aspects of this system include:

A single platform supporting protection and control applications within a substation.

Software updates and patching without taking devices offline.

Significant reduction in substation hardware variety and spare devices.

Measurable operational and maintenance efficiencies as power grids scale.

“GridBeats APS unbundles core protection and control functions from platform firmware,” said Misenheimer. “This allows operators to remotely update platform applications in minutes or patch without taking them offline. This also lets customers keep protection and control devices up to date with needed cybersecurity updates at a fraction of the current cost while improving resiliency and reliability.”

Misenheimer said the new product is primarily for use by utilities at the edge, in transmission and distribution substations. He noted the that virtual protection and control, or VPAC, is an evolving area of the power industry in all parts of the world.

“Electricity is becoming the backbone of modern economies, with demand rising across data, industry, transport, and buildings,” said Misenheimer. “As grids expand to meet that growth, automation is becoming essential to help operators manage complexity and maintain reliable operations at scale. At GE Vernova, our Electrification business brings together hardware, software, and services to support grid modernization. GridBeats APS reflects this integrated approach by helping simplify daily grid operations while keeping power available and systems secure.”

—Darrell Proctor is a senior editor for POWER.