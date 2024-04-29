G7 Countries Talk 2035 End Date for Coal-Fired Generation

Energy ministers from seven of the world’s largest economies, including the U.S., are discussing a target date of 2035 to shut down coal-fired power plants in their countries. Reuters on April 29 reported the talks are happening at a meeting this week of energy officials in Turin, Italy.

The dialogue follows similar discussions that were held at the United Nations’ COP28 climate summit late last year in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

Reuters on Monday reported that a source close to the talks said officials from the Group of Seven (G7) nations—the U.S., Canada, the UK, France, Germany, Japan, and Italy—talked Sunday about a coal shutdown during the energy ministers’ meeting in Turin. Italy is hosting the meeting by virtue of holding the rotating G7 presidency this year. Reuters reported that the source said one country, which was not named, opposes a total closure of coal-fired units.

Demonstrators have gathered outside the meeting venue, protesting that the G7 members are not doing enough, or moving quickly enough, to combat climate change. Other items being discussed at the meeting include increasing infrastructure investment for power transmission and distribution, and developing more battery energy storage capacity.

A source told Reuters that the G7 group may call for a six-fold increase in battery energy storage capacity by 2030 (from 2022 levels) to help support intermittent renewable energy. The news service also reported that the energy ministers are supporting nuclear energy, and biofuels, as ways to reduce the use of fossil fuels by the power generation and transportation sectors.

—Darrell Proctor is a senior associate editor for POWER (@POWERmagazine).