Heat exchangers are at the heart of many critical industrial systems. From power plants to industrial chemical plants and everything in between, the heat exchanger in all its forms is a critical aspect of heat management systems. Therefore, organizations must take heat exchanger maintenance extremely seriously. A heat exchanger failure can be a potentially deadly event due to risks of fire and explosions. Proper maintenance is essential in making sure that your heat exchanger is functioning properly and efficiently.
- What are the most common types of heat exchanger failure?
- True or false: Various marine growths or deposits can leave a film or coating on the surfaces of heat transfer tubes that restricts heat flow.
- True or false: Pitting corrosion only occurs in ferrous metals, not nonferrous metals.