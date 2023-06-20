A project that will developed by Propel NY—a partnership of the New York Power Authority and New York Transco—has been chosen to provide at least 3,000 MW of energy from offshore wind installations.

The board of directors of the New York Independent System Operator (NYISO), the grid manager for New York State, on June 20 announced the Propel Alternate Solution 5 project will support the state’s goal of installing as much as 9,000 MW of offshore wind power generation capacity by 2035.

“The selection of Propel Alternate Solution 5 is a critical step forward as the state works to meet its ambitious climate mandates,” said Rich Dewey, NYISO’s president and CEO. “On behalf of the board, I want to thank all the developers who submitted project proposals, stakeholders who participated in the process and, of course, the NYISO staff for their expertise and dedication.”

Long Island Need

The project specifically will benefit the Long Island Offshore Wind Export Public Policy Transmission Need, or so-called Long Island Need strategy. (Editor’s note: NYISO has prepared an informational packet that includes the final Long Island Need report, a fact sheet and background public policy blogs. Click here to download the informational packet.)

The Long Island Need was established by the New York State Public Service Commission (PSC) in a March 2021 order. The scheme is designed as a multi-year, joint effort by a team of NYISO experts, the New York State Department of Public Service, developers, and stakeholders to address transmission needs in and around Long Island.

The strategy is driven by the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, a plan created by state lawmakers in 2019 to address climate change concerns and support the state’s net-zero emissions goals. It specifically calls for emissions to be reduced 40% below 1990 levels by 2030, and then to 85% below 1990 levels by 2050.

Underground Cables and Transmission Infrastructure

Propel Alternate Solution 5 calls for three new underground cables connecting Long Island with the rest of the state. It also will support a 345-kV transmission infrastructure project across western and central Long Island.

NYISO said the transmission project not only offers energy consumers more access to renewable energy, but also will provide “effective flexibility under a wide range of operating conditions.” The NYISO board said the project was selected because it has relatively low procurement, permitting, and construction risks when compared to the other 15 proposals that were considered by the grid operator.

The transmission project, which has an estimated capital cost of $3.26 billion, has a requirement to be in-service no later than May 2030. NYISO in an analysis of the project said its potential economic benefits are estimated to be comparable with, if not greater than, the project cost over 20 years.

Propel NY is now responsible for obtaining the necessary approvals and permits for the project from government agencies. Officials on Tuesday said that includes backing from the PSC for the siting of major utility transmission facilities under Article VII of the Public Service Law.

—Darrell Proctor is a senior associate editor for POWER (@POWERmagazine).