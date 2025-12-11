BWRX-300 SMR Reaches Regulatory Milestone in UK

The GE Vernova Hitachi Nuclear Energy (GVH) BWRX-300 small modular reactor (SMR) has completed Step 2 of the Generic Design Assessment (GDA) process in the UK. The BWRX-300 completed Step 1 of the GDA process in December 2024 and GVH has now received formal notification about completion of Step 2.

The Office for Nuclear Regulation (ONR), the Environment Agency (EA) and Natural Resources Wales (NRW) utilize the GDA process to ensure that new reactor designs meet the highest standards for safety, security and environmental protection. The ONR and EA statements indicate that their Step 2 assessment has not identified any fundamental safety, security safeguard or environmental protection shortfalls with the design of the BWRX-300.

“Completing Step 2 of the GDA is a significant regulatory milestone,” said Andy Champ, GVH UK Country Leader. “This is the fastest that any technology provider has completed steps 1 and 2, truly demonstrating the value of our progress in construction in Canada and is another sign that the BWRX-300 continues to advance globally.”

As it works to deploy the BWRX-300 in Poland and Eastern Europe, Orlen Synthos Green Energy (OSGE) coinvested in the GDA for the BWRX-300 as part of the UK government’s Future Nuclear Enabling Fund project to benefit from regulatory lessons learned.

“Today we have taken another step towards supporting Britain with much needed affordable, clean and reliable energy,” said Rafał Kasprow, CEO, OSGE. “By completing GDA Step 2, the BWRX-300 continues prove it is the world’s most deployment ready SMR.”

Momentum around the BWRX-300 continues to build globally. Construction of the first BWRX-300 is underway at Ontario Power Generation’s (OPG) Darlington site near Toronto in Canada. A total of four units are planned for the site. The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission has accepted and is reviewing Tennessee Valley Authority’s (TVA) application to construct the first BWRX-300 in the U.S. at the utility’s Clinch River site in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. OPG, TVA, Duke Energy and Synthos Green Energy in Poland are investing in the standard design of the BWRX-300. These developments support GVH’s progress and leadership in scaling and deploying SMRs commercially to customers around the globe.

—This content was contributed by the communications team for GE Vernova Hitachi Nuclear Energy.