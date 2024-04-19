Trina Storage, Pacific Green Sign Energy Storage Deal at UAE Summit

An energy storage division of a global solar power provider announced it has signed a letter of intent to supply equipment for several energy parks being developed by a UK-based renewable energy company.

Trina Storage, part of China-headquartered Trina Solar, on April 19 said it would partner with London-based Pacific Green on several projects, and would supply as much as 1,500 MWh of integrated energy storage solutions. Trina on Friday said that includes the company’s new generation liquid-cooled Elementa 2 energy storage system, along with its process control and energy management systems.

The company, which has its U.S. headquarters in San Jose, California, said its equipment would be utilized in “several grid-scale energy parks developed by Pacific Green across multiple jurisdictions.”

“We are delighted to join with Trina Storage in these projects,” said Du Yangfan, general manager of Pacific Green Technologies Shanghai. “At Pacific Green we lead the smart energy transition with next-generation energy storage solutions. To achieve this, we collaborate with the leading clean energy suppliers, such as Trina Storage.”

The letter of intent was signed during this week’s World Future Energy Summit, in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates.

Jack Chen, overseas sales director of Trina Storage, said: “We are honored to support Pacific Green once again and power their energy parks with our new generation energy storage systems. This underlines our joint efforts to deliver clean energy and drive energy transitions.”

Chen said Trina Storage ranked among the Top 5 on the BloombergNEF report Storage Providers and Integrators in 2023, and is included in the BNEF Energy Storage Tier 1 List.

“As a bankable BESS solution provider our offerings range from proprietary battery cell technology to a fully integrated system and flexible battery storage solutions for various applications to meet customer needs at all levels,” said Chen.

Elementa 2 is the new generation liquid-cooled energy storage system (ESS). It is equipped with Trina Storage’s in-house cells; the system was launched worldwide in February. It is considered an advanced, flexible, and high-efficiency ESS, and incorporates advanced features including an upgraded pack design, precise thermal management enabled by smart liquid-cooling technology, and a fire mitigation and suppression system.

