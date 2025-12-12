Texas Utility Turns to Fast-Start Reciprocating Engines for Grid Stability

Greenville Electric Utility System (GEUS) has broken ground on a 104-MW power plant that will deploy 11 Jenbacher J920 FleXtra reciprocating engines, marking the largest U.S. installation of the engine model to date. Commissioning is scheduled for summer 2027.

The plant reflects growing interest among utilities in generation assets that can respond rapidly to fluctuations in grid demand and renewable output. The J920 FleXtra, INNIO Group’s largest gas engine at 9.5 MW per unit, can reach full load within two minutes—a capability that positions reciprocating engines as competitors to aeroderivative gas turbines in peaking and grid-balancing applications.

The plant’s multi-unit configuration offers operational advantages beyond fast-start capability. With 11 independent engines, GEUS can bring units online incrementally to match demand, keeping each engine operating near peak efficiency rather than running a single large unit at partial load. The arrangement also allows maintenance on individual units while the rest of the plant remains available—a reliability benefit for a utility serving customers who expect uninterrupted power. The installation will also incorporate modern cooling systems and advanced emissions-aftertreatment technology, according to INNIO.

“This project is a milestone for Texas and for INNIO,” said Dr. Olaf Berlien, president and CEO of INNIO Group. “With fast-start capability, flexibility, and sustainability, we are creating the energy infrastructure that modern grids need: reliable, growth-promoting, and supporting the expansion of renewables.”

Founded in 1891, GEUS was Texas’s first municipally owned electric utility. It serves more than 17,200 electric customers in Greenville and the surrounding area, about 50 miles northeast of Dallas. The utility’s grid peaks above 125 MW, and the new plant addresses both current demand and anticipated growth.

“As our community grows, having a power resource that can respond instantly to peak demand is essential,” said Bill Shepherd, GEUS general manager. “This new plant positions GEUS to ensure long-term reliability, manage costs responsibly, and continue delivering the dependable service our customers expect.”

The project comes as grid operators across Texas and other regions grapple with the integration challenges posed by variable renewable generation. Fast-ramping natural gas assets have emerged as a key tool for maintaining grid stability during periods when wind and solar output drops unexpectedly or demand spikes exceed forecasts. While battery storage continues to expand, gas-fired generation remains the dominant source of flexible capacity in most markets.

—Aaron Larson is POWER’s executive editor.