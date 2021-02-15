Historically frigid temperatures across Texas forced 30 GW of generation—across all fuel types—off the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) system, prompting the grid operator to initiate rotating outages at 1:25 a.m. central time on Feb. 15. ERCOT said it expects outages will likely last throughout the morning.

The Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) and Southwest Power Pool (SPP), meanwhile, issued calls for conservation on Feb. 14 in preparation for extreme cold weather that is expected to grip the nation and persist through a good part of the week, with SPP declaring a Level 1 emergency alert in anticipation of “tightening conditions” over the next several days.

ERCOT Takes Extreme Measures, Grapples with Freeze-Related Outages

ERCOT, which serves 90% of the state’s load has been bracing for the extraordinary measure, warning for days that an expected “Arctic outbreak” could set a new all-time winter peak demand record. On Feb. 11, ERCOT said the region’s current winter peak demand record is 65,915 MW, set on Jan. 17, 2018, between 7 and 8 a.m.

ERCOT said about 10,500 MW of customer load was shed at the highest point on Monday morning—enough power to serve approximately two million homes. “Every grid operator and every electric company is fighting to restore power right now,” said ERCOT President and CEO Bill Magness.

Last week, ERCOT called on generators to take necessary steps to prepare their facilities for the expected cold weather. It urged generators to review fuel supplies and planned outages and implementing winter weatherization procedures. The grid operator was also working with transmission operators to minimize transmission outages that could reduce the availability of generation or otherwise impact the ability of the system to serve demand.

On Sunday, as Gov. Gregg Abbott sought and obtained federal assistance in response to the severe winter storm, the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT) on Sunday echoed a call from ERCOT for electricity conservation, warning “Narrow margins between cold-driven demand and the supply of available power across the state are expected to occur periodically through Tuesday.”

Magness on Sunday morning noted the region was already grappling with higher-than-normal generation outages due to “frozen wind turbines and limited natural gas supplies available to generating units.”

However, ERCOT has said it has the tools and procedures in place to maintain a reliable electric system during tight grid conditions. “If power reserves drop too low, ERCOT may need to declare an Energy Emergency Alert, or EEA,” it said. “Declaring an EEA allows the grid operator to take advantage of additional resources that are only available during scarcity conditions. There are three levels of EEA, and rotating outages are only implemented as a last resort to maintain reliability of the electric system,” it said.

PUCT Chairman DeAnn Walker urged all power consumers across the state to heed the call for conservation. “The lowest temperatures Texas has seen in decades necessitate a shared response across the state, from households to factories,” she said. “Along with the tools ERCOT uses to maintain the reliability of the grid, common sense conservation also plays a critical role in our state’s endurance of this challenge.”

SPP Has Declared a Level 1 Energy Emergency Alert

SPP, the regional transmission organization that oversees the bulk electric grid and power market in the central U.S., from Oklahoma to North Dakota, on Sunday declared an Energy Emergency Alert (EEA) Level 1 to be effective at 5:00 a.m. central time on Monday, Feb. 15, anticipating “tightening conditions” over the next several days.

The entity said it is coordinating “closely” with members and market participants to “respond to high demand for electricity, inadequate supply of natural gas, and wind-forecast uncertainty among other variables.”

The declaration of conservative operations will begin at midnight, central time, on Feb. 15 and extends 48 hours “to mitigate the risk of more widespread and longer-lasting outages.” By declaring conservative operations, SPP is signaling to its member company utility operators that they should operate conservatively.

“To bolster system reliability, SPP may require generating units to be available for upcoming operating days with notifications for commitment issued multiple days in advance. SPP took these steps in preparation for the extreme weather conditions already experienced and expected over the next couple of days,” it said.

An EEA1 signals that “SPP foresees or is experiencing conditions where all available resources are scheduled to meet firm load obligations and that we may be unable to sustain its required contingency reserves,” it said.

An EEA Level 2 would be triggered “if SPP could no longer meet expected energy requirements and was considered energy deficient, or if SPP foresaw or had taken actions up to but excluding the interruption of firm load obligations. At this point, SPP would have utilized available energy reserves and would have requested assistance from other neighboring utility operators,” it said.

MISO’s Load Approaching All-time Winter Peak

According to the National Weather Service, the “Arctic outbreak” is expected to send frigid air and dangerously cold wind chills across the heartland, pushing down temperatures to historic lows as far south as southeastern Texas.

A major winter storm will develop over the southern Plains on Feb. 15, lifting into the Northeast through Tuesday with a large area of snow, sleet, and freezing rain expected, the National Weather Service predicts. Courtesy: NWS

MISO, which operates a grid that stretches across 15 U.S. states in the Midwest, the south, and the Canadian province of Manitoba, said on Sunday it was working closely with members to maintain system reliability amid the extreme conditions.

“The current load forecasts in the South Region are approaching an all-time winter peak of 32 GW in comparison to last year’s peak of 27 GW, making this a very difficult situation,” said Renuka Chatterjee, executive director of System Operations at MISO. “We are in constant contact with our members and our partner ISO/RTOs to ensure the reliability of the bulk electric system.”

MISO’s declared Conservative Operations will be effective from Feb. 14 at 12 p.m. EST until Feb. 16 at 11:59 p.m. EST. MISO has also declared a “Cold Weather Alert” that expires on Tuesday night for entities in the entire Balancing Authority Area. Finally, MISO has also issued a Maximum Generation Capacity Advisory for the South region effective Feb. 15 at 9 a.m.

So far, MISO’s market functions are performing as designed, the grid operator said. “Operators follow established procedures and rely on extensive training and preparation to manage this event,” it said.

—Sonal Patel is a POWER senior associate editor (@sonalcpatel, @POWERmagazine).