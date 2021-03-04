The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) in freshly revealed data on March 4 suggests the Texas grid suffered 1,796 generating or energy storage outages or derates as winter storm Uri bore down on the state in mid-February.

The grid operator made a list (Exel format) of generator outages public in a letter it sent to Texas lawmakers in the Senate and House.

The list names at least 312 units at 219 power plants that lost capacity for varying durations as the extreme cold event gripped the state between Monday, Feb. 14 and Feb. 19. However, the list also contains several blank entries for generators that have not yet granted ERCOT permission to share details of their outages, indicating the number of units that suffered incidents could be larger.

ERCOT has not, however, revealed the specific cause of each generation outage. That data has been much sought by the power industry, which has attempted to dissect why and how so much generation was forced offline during the event.

(This is a developing story.)

