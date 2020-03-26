Challenged by the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. nuclear industry has asked the Trump administration to ensure nuclear workers, suppliers, and vendors will have access to nuclear plants and personal protective equipment (PPE) during the 2020 spring and fall refueling outage seasons and beyond.

In a March 20 letter to Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette, Nuclear Energy Institute (NEI) President and CEO Maria Korsnick noted nuclear reactors have a “unique requirement” to load a fresh batch of fuel once every 18 to 24 months. The event necessitates a shut down for two to four weeks during which intense work occurs, including critical maintenance.

“Each plant typically brings in several hundred specialized workers for this work over a typical period of 30-60 days, which includes activities in advance of and following the outage. These workers typically stay in hotels or board with local families, and eat in restaurants,” Korsnick wrote. In the course of performing outages and in routine operations, nuclear plant workers also use PPE and supplies for radiological protection. As the COVID-19 pandemic intensifies, the industry will also require medical PPE and supplies to minimize its spread, she said.

Planned Nuclear Refueling Outages in 2020

In 2020, 56 of the nation’s 58 nuclear reactors in 21 states—including several that have issued lockdown measures—planned to undergo refueling outages. At least 31 of the 58 plants had scheduled outages between mid-February and early May. The remaining 25 planned refueling outages between late August and late October. While the average U.S. refueling outage times have shortened in recent years—decreasing from an average of 46 days in 2012 to 32 days in 2019—the 2020 season was poised to be especially busy in part because planned nuclear generation outages are generally timed to coincide with a plant’s refueling cycle.

Table. Expected U.S. Nuclear Plant Refueling Outages in 2020. Courtesy: NEI Plant City State Company Approx. Start 1 Browns Ferry Athens AL Tennessee Valley Authority Mid February 2 Grand Gulf Port Gibson MS Entergy Mid February 3 Brunswick Southport NC Duke Energy Progress late February 4 Davis Besse Oak Harbor OH First Energy Late February 5 Byron Byron IL Exelon Early March 6 Nine Mile Oswego NY Exelon Early March 7 Vogtle Augusta GA Southern Nuclear Operating Co. Early March 8 South Texas Project Wadsworth TX STP Nuclear Operating Co. Early March 9 Arkansas Nuclear One Russellville AR Entergy Early March 10 Point Beach Two Rivers WI NextEra (FPL) Early March 11 Salem Hancocks Bridge NJ PSEG Early March 12 Fermi Frenchtown Charter Twp. MI DTE Energy Mid March 13 McGuire Huntersville NC Duke Energy Mid March 14 Susquehanna Berwick PA Talen Energy Mid March 15 Sequoyah Soddy Daisy TN Tennessee Valley Authority Late March 16 Beaver Valley Shippingport PA FirstEnergy Late March 17 Limerick Pottstown PA Exelon Late March 18 Quad Cities Cordova IL Exelon Late March 19 Turkey Point Florida City FL Florida Power & Light Late March 20 Seabrook Seabrook NH NextEra Energy Early April 21 Salem Hancocks Bridge NJ PSEG Early April 22 Palo Verde Tonopah AZ Arizona Public Service Company Early April 23 Comanche Peak Glen Rose TX Luminant Early April 24 Ginna Ontario NY Exelon Early April 25 Oconee Seneca SC Duke Energy Early April 26 VC Summer Jenkinsville SC Dominion Energy Early April 27 Millstone Waterford CT Dominion Energy Early April 28 Braidwood Braceville IL Exelon Mid April 29 Watts Bar Spring City TN Tennessee Valley Authority Mid April 30 Catawba York SC Duke Energy Early May 31 Surry Surry VA Dominion Energy Early May 32 Indian Point Buchanan NY Entergy Early May 33 Palisades Covert MI Entergy Late August 34 North Anna Mineral VA Dominion Energy Early September 35 Robinson Hartsville SC Duke Energy Progress Early September 36 Vogtle Augusta GA Southern Nuclear Operating Co. Early September 37 Fitzpatrick Oswego NY Exelon Early September 38 Prairie Island Welch MN Northern States Power Early September 39 DC Cook Bridgman MI AEP Mid September 40 McGuire Huntersville NC Duke Energy Mid September 41 Cooper Brownville NE Nebraska Public Power District Mid September 42 Waterford Killona LA Entergy Mid September 43 Point Beach Two Rivers WI NextEra (FPL) Early October 44 Salem Hancocks Bridge NJ PSEG Early October 45 Palo Verde Tonopah AZ Arizona Public Service Company Early October 46 Browns Ferry Athens AL Tennessee Valley Authority Early October 47 Diablo Canyon Avila Beach CA Pacific Gas & Electric Early October 48 Callaway Fulton MO Ameren Early October 49 Byron Byron IL Exelon Early October 50 Turkey Point Florida City FL Florida Power & Light Early October 51 Farley Dothan AL Southern Nuclear Operating Co. Early October 52 Comanche Peak Glen Rose TX Luminant Early October 53 Peach Bottom Delta PA Exelon Mid October 54 Millstone Waterford CT Dominion Energy Mid October 55 Watts Bar Spring City TN Tennessee Valley Authority Mid October 56 Duane Arnold Palo IA NextEra Energy Late October

As of March 25, according to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), 13 of the U.S.’s 96 commercial nuclear reactors were offline for refueling outages: Indian Point 3, Nine Mile Point 1, Susquehanna 2, Browns Ferry 2, Brunswick 2, McGuire 1, North Anna 2, Turkey Point 4, Vogtle 2, D.C. Cook 1, Perry 1, Point Beach 1, and Quad Cities 1. At least five others were coasting down in preparation for refueling outages: Limerick 2, Salem 1, Byron 2, Monticello, and Comanche Peak 1. The Energy Information Administration (EIA), which compiles data from the NRC into a useful interactive map that shows the status of U.S. nuclear outages, noted that 16.9% of total U.S. nuclear capacity—about 100 GW—was offline as of March 25.

A Compounding Crisis

The NEI said that across the nuclear fleet precautions are being taken to limit the risks of COVID-19. Among the actions are:

Directing employees who don’t feel well to stay home, encouraging them to seek medical attention, and asking for a report on their condition;



Excluding personnel who have recently been in countries impacted by the virus;



Screening of employees, contractors, and any necessary visitors at the plant gate and, at some

plants, taking their temperature;



Disinfecting surfaces more often;



Closing or limiting access to cafeterias and other places employees congregate; and



Increasing the number of hand-washing facilities.



Because refueling outages are so critical to the safe and reliable operations of nuclear power plants, the Trump administration should consider several actions that would immediately benefit nuclear owners, operators, and vendors, Korsnick said.

For one, she urged Brouillette to ensure that federal designation of essential workers include workers that support nuclear operations. The Trump administration’s March 19–issued initial list of “essential critical infrastructure workers” broadly includes “workers needed for safe and secure operations at nuclear generation,” but it does not specify whether the extensive list of specialized contract workers needed for outage work are qualified.

Korsnick also urged the administration to allow “unfettered” travel to plants for the performance of essential outage activities. Noting that the workforce is sometimes sourced abroad, she also asked it to “permit international workers who perform highly specialized functions to travel into the U.S. and establish protocols immediately to enable their safe entry.”

To accommodate workers, she also urged the administration to keep open hotel and food services. Finally, she asked for priority for PPE, specifically asking for surgeons’ gloves, sanitized wipes, dust masks, and disposable thermometers—as well as COVID-19 testing kits, and necessary radiological and medical protective equipment and supplies for nuclear workers.



