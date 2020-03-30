As part of POWER magazine’s in-depth coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic, its editors are curating a list of resources that may provide actionable information helpful to anyone involved in the world’s vast bulk power systems. Please write to editor@powermag.com if you know of additional resources that should be added to this page.
General U.S. Industry Resources
- The Electricity Subsector Coordinating Council (ESCC), a CEO-led council that serves as a principal liaison between the federal government and the power industry, maintains a consolidated list of online resources at the ESCC Workroom (login credentials required).
- ESCC on March 10, 2020, published an evolving resource guide, “Assessing and Mitigating the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19)” to guide informed localized decisions in response to the novel virus. It highlights data points, stakeholders, and options to consider in making decisions about operational status, while protecting the health and safety of employees, customers, and communities.
- The Electricity Information Sharing and Analysis Center (E-ISAC), an industry collaboration that provides private-level situational awareness on security threats, encourages ongoing information sharing via a portal (credentials required).
- The Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI), an independent, nonprofit organization that conducts research and development related to generation, delivery, and use of electricity, on March 27 issued a study on COVID-19 bulk system impacts, including demand impacts, and operational and control center practices.
Power Sector Trade Groups
- Public Power. The American Public Power Association (APPA) has created an informative landing page, and on March 26 began issuing a weekly digest of COVID-19 news and its impact on public power utilities across the U.S.
- Investor-Owned Utilities. The Edison Electric Institute (EEI), a group that represents all investor-owned electric companies, has created an Industry Response Center and provides social media updates under the #powerthrutogether hashtag on Twitter.
- Electric Cooperatives. The nation’s electric cooperative groups have created a regularly updated landing page for COVID-19 information. The page, published by cooperative.com, includes information from the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association (NRECA); the National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corporation; Touchstone Energy Cooperatives, a national network of electric cooperatives across 46 states; and the Federated Rural Electric Insurance Exchange.
- Wind. The American Wind Energy Association has a COVID-19 advocacy and related resources page.
- Solar. The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) has a resource page that compiles information about how the pandemic impacts the solar business.
- Energy Storage. The Energy Storage Association (ESA) has a Resource Center with updates about regulatory measures that could affect the industry.
U.S. Regulatory Resources
Federal Response
- The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) March 27–issued Coronavirus Hub, which contains updates from the Energy Department’s national laboratories, and key documents and protocols relating to communication with other federal agencies, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and local health departments.
- The Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS’s) Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) is maintaining a COVID-19 Information and Update landing page.
- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) unveiled a special COVID-19 landing page intended to keep the public and stakeholders informed of actions it has taken in response to the coronavirus.
- The Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) created a webpage in March 2020 for public updates on COVID-19.
- The Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA’s) landing page that collects news and regulatory updates pertaining to COVID-19 was created on March 26, 2020.
State Responses
The National Governors Association has a COVID-19 resource page, which provides updates on state efforts to address the pandemic.
General Guidance
- In March 2020, CISA issued Version 1.0 of the “Guidance on the Essential Critical Infrastructure Workforce: Ensuring Community and National Resilience in COVID-19 Response,” which lists essential electricity industry workers.
- DHS and the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA’s) issued a Supply Chain Resilience Guide in April 2019, which provides an overview of assessment processes for supply chain disruptions and business risks associated with a pandemic.
- The North American Electric Reliability Corp. (NERC) and DOE jointly issued the High-Impact, Low Frequency Event Risk to the North American Bulk Power System Summary Report (commonly referred to as the “HILF Report”) in 2010. It contains guidance on pandemic preparations on pages 47–60. (This guidance focuses on the staffing and direct business impacts.)
- NERC’s 2006 Electricity Sector Influenza Pandemic Planning, Preparation, and Response Reference Guide provides relevant industry-specific recommendations developed during the 2006–2007 H5N1 Influenza pandemic.
- The DHS’s 2006-released Pandemic Influenza Preparedness, Response, and Recovery Guide for Critical Infrastructure and Key Resources has additional advice and guidance.
Other Useful Resources
- CDC: COVID-19 Situation Summary
- Global Status: World Health Organization, Coronavirus
- DHS CISA Insights: Risk Management for Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- The U.S. federal government’s new COVID-19 website and app with a pandemic screening tool and resources to help people protect their health: https://www.coronavirus.gov
- Johns Hopkins University and Medicine’s interactive global map of confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Stay up-to-date on POWER‘s COVID-19–related coverage here.
—POWER magazine editors (@POWERmagazine).