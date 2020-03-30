As part of POWER magazine’s in-depth coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic, its editors are curating a list of resources that may provide actionable information helpful to anyone involved in the world’s vast bulk power systems. Please write to editor@powermag.com if you know of additional resources that should be added to this page.

General U.S. Industry Resources

ESCC Workroom The Electricity Subsector Coordinating Council (ESCC), a CEO-led council that serves as a principal liaison between the federal government and the power industry, maintains a consolidated list of online resources at the (login credentials required).

Assessing and Mitigating the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) ” to guide informed localized decisions in response to the novel virus. ESCC on March 10, 2020, published an evolving resource guide, “” to guide informed localized decisions in response to the novel virus. It highlights data points, stakeholders, and options to consider in making decisions about operational status, while protecting the health and safety of employees, customers, and communities.

via a portal (credentials required).

The Electricity Information Sharing and Analysis Center (E-ISAC), an industry collaboration that provides private-level situational awareness on security threats, encourages ongoing information sharing(credentials required).

The Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI), an independent, nonprofit organization that conducts research and development related to generation, delivery, and use of electricity, on March 27 issued a study on COVID-19 bulk system impacts, including demand impacts, and operational and control center practices.

Power Sector Trade Groups

U.S. Regulatory Resources

Federal Response

The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) March 27–issued Coronavirus Hub , which contains updates from the Energy Department’s national laboratories, and key documents and protocols relating to communication with other federal agencies, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and local health departments.

, which contains updates from the Energy Department’s national laboratories, and key documents and protocols relating to communication with other federal agencies, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and local health departments. The Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS’s) Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) is maintaining a COVID-19 Information and Update landing page.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) unveiled a special COVID-19 landing page intended to keep the public and stakeholders informed of actions it has taken in response to the coronavirus. intended to keep the public and stakeholders informed of actions it has taken in response to the coronavirus.

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) created a webpage in March 2020 for public updates on COVID-19.

The Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA’s) landing page that collects news and regulatory updates pertaining to COVID-19 was created on March 26, 2020. pertaining to COVID-19 was created on March 26, 2020.

State Responses

The National Governors Association has a COVID-19 resource page, which provides updates on state efforts to address the pandemic.

General Guidance

Other Useful Resources

