Caterpillar, OnePWR Solutions, Vero3 Collaborate to Support Data Centers

Caterpillar Inc, OnePWR Solutions and Vero3 announced a strategic collaboration focused on developing large-scale lower-carbon power generation and permanent carbon storage projects to support mission-critical facilities, including data center infrastructure.

The parties on March 2 said they intend to collaborate on the design of a fully integrated solution combining natural gas–based prime power generation, carbon capture, battery energy storage, and permanent geological sequestration of carbon dioxide.

The collaboration brings together each party’s unique strengths to deliver a complete solution that supports sustainability initiatives and ensures reliable, uninterrupted power. Caterpillar will leverage its diverse portfolio of power solutions, including natural gas and diesel generation equipment, gas turbines and controls, and will also lead front-end engineering and design (FEED) activities for carbon capture systems.

OnePWR will build, own and operate the power generation and associated infrastructure, delivering reliable, around-the-clock power under long-term commercial arrangements with customers.

Vero3 will develop, own, and operate infrastructure that captures and permanently stores carbon dioxide, a process known as carbon sequestration. They will also manage tax credit monetization strategies.

The first project is expected to launch this year, with the initial development of a 500-MW prime power generation site, laying the foundation for future global deployment.

This collaboration highlights the combined commitment to developing firm, dispatchable power solutions that support increasing energy needs while aligning with customer’s long-term sustainability objectives.

—This content was contributed by the communications team for Caterpillar.

