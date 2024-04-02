The Big Picture: Coal Controls [Infographic]

U.S. coal power plant emissions in 2023 showed dramatic reductions in air pollutants, owing mainly to coal plant closures. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), compared to 2022, sulfur dioxide emissions fell by 24%, nitrogen oxides (NOx) by 15%, carbon dioxide by 7%, and mercury by 17%.

Over the years, coal plants have implemented control technologies that continue to contribute to these reductions. Virtually all coal-fired units also have electrostatic precipitators, baghouses, or other advanced controls for high levels of particulate removal, the EPA notes.

Source: National Electric Energy Data System (NEEDS v621, [EPA, Aug. 7, 2023]), and Clean Air Markets Program Data (CAMPD, [EPA, 2024]), EPA

