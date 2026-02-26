GEL Brings UK’s First Deep Geothermal Plant Online

A UK-based geothermal and battery production group has brought the country’s first deep geothermal power plant online. Geothermal Engineering Limited (GEL) on February 26 said its United Downs power station in Cornwall is generating 3 MW of electricity, alongside the country’s first commercial-scale, zero-carbon lithium carbonate production facility.

GEL has signed a power purchase agreement with Octopus Energy, a UK energy generation and supply company that also operates in the U.S., to provide power to that group’s customers. GEL has two other deep geothermal sites under development in Cornwall, with those projects expected to deliver another 10 MW of geothermal energy by 2030. Officials said the British Geological Survey estimates that more than 200 GW of power generation could be produced from onshore geothermal sources.

“Bills are still too high, and the answer is more homegrown, renewable energy,” said Greg Jackson, founder of Octopus Energy. “For the first time, we’re bringing deep geothermal power to British homes—a clean, constant energy source right beneath our feet. Projects like United Downs show how the UK can cut bills and carbon by tapping every ounce of our renewable potential.”

Production of Lithium Carbonate

GEL’s commercial-scale production of zero-carbon lithium carbonate—the key raw material used in the production of rechargeable batteries—supports the UK’s electric vehicle and energy storage industries. GEL said the plant has the capacity to produce 100 tonnes per annum of lithium carbonate. The company on Thursday said the geothermal fluid at United Downs that is used for the power plant “comes from the deepest well ever drilled on UK soil” at more than 5 kilometers deep. The group said, “The water brought to the surface contains over 340 parts per million (ppm) of battery-grade lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) making it one of the highest concentrations of lithium in the world. GEL aims to scale its production to over 18,000 tpa over the next decade, enough for circa 250,000 EV batteries a year—65% of the UK’s 2024 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) registrations.”

Rachel Reeves, the UK’s chancellor of the Exchequer, said, “We have the right economic plan to build a stronger and more secure economy—cutting the national debt, creating the conditions for investment and growth in every part of the country, and cutting the cost of living. That’s why I took £150 ($230) of costs off household energy bills at the budget and ramped up investment in new, clean energy projects and infrastructure. This pioneering project is a huge opportunity for Cornwall to unlock investment, drive economic growth, support jobs, and establish the region as a vital player in Britain’s energy security.”

Charlotte Adams, CEO of the UK National Geothermal Centre, in an email to POWER said, “The switch-on of the United Downs Deep Geothermal Power plant is a landmark moment for the UK. It demonstrates that Britain can lead in geothermal innovation and harness the potential beneath our feet. Deep geothermal provides firm, home-grown renewable power that strengthens energy security, decarbonises heat and electricity and supports regional growth. With the right long-term policy framework, this technology can scale rapidly across the country. By delivering reliable electricity and heat from deep underground, we’re proving that home-grown, sustainable energy solutions can power communities, support businesses and create lasting economic and environmental benefits. for the country.”

Installation’s Highlights

GEL highlighted the benefits of the United Downs installation. The group noted the geothermal plant is a “new source of home-grown, baseload renewable power … delivering onshore access to 24/7 baseload power from previously untapped renewable resources, reducing our reliance on imported balancing power to support wind and solar.” The group also touted the facility’s importance to “critical mineral security … domestic lithium supply supports the UK automotive sector and meets 2027 Rules of Origin requirements, dramatically reducing the carbon footprint of battery storage.” GEL also said it delivers “energy pricing security, delivering clean power benefits and increased price stabilization directly to British households.”

“We are proud to be at the forefront of this landmark step for the UK, generating electricity and lithium by harnessing the resources beneath our feet,” said Dr. Ryan Law, CEO of GEL. “This is a huge advancement for geothermal power in the UK and the beginning of our expansion plans. Geothermal energy and critical minerals extraction are naturally complementary as they share the same subsurface resource. The hot, mineral-rich fluids that generate clean electricity can also be processed to recover strategic materials like lithium carbonate. Therefore, collocating power and mineral extraction plants maximizes investment in the wells, minimizes subsurface disruption and accelerates the transition to secure domestic supply in both critical sectors. The United Downs plants prove we can do this in a way that benefits the climate, communities, and the economy.”

Dr. Alan Whitehead, minister of State in the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, said, “The UK’s first-ever geothermal power is a groundbreaking moment for UK energy innovation, powering thousands of homes with clean, homegrown power. With zero‑carbon lithium now being produced here in the UK, British businesses are leading the way in securing the materials needed to power the next generation of electric cars.”

The United Downs plant was developed in partnership with Exergy International, an Italian technology provider with more than 500 MW of geothermal capacity in operation worldwide. GEL is backed by Kerogen-CX and Thrive Renewables plc, with support for lithium development from the UK government’s Automotive Transformation Fund.

Jason Cheng, CEO of Kerogen-CX, said, “United Downs is a major milestone for UK geothermal and a strong validation of our investment strategy. We believe the sector is at an inflection point and are committed to scaling it across the UK and Europe. Geothermal represents a compelling opportunity to drive economic growth while advancing systemic decarbonisation and advancing the energy transition. With rapid expansion underway across Europe and multi gigawatt onshore potential in Great Britain, the UK has a clear opportunity to scale a secure, always-on source of domestic renewable heat and power.”

“We are honored to have been selected for this pioneering project, which contributes to decarbonization while bringing added value to the region,” said Luca Pozzoni, deputy CEO of Exergy International. “Looking ahead, we hope to become a long-term and stable part of the local industrial landscape, building strong partnerships and supporting the growth of geothermal energy in the UK.”

—Darrell Proctor is a senior editor for POWER.