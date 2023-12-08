In an era defined by environmental consciousness and a pressing need to reduce our carbon emissions, renewable energy has emerged as the shining beacon of hope for a sustainable future. As we stand at the crossroads of rapid climate change and continued fossil fuel extraction, the transition to renewable energy sources is no longer a mere choice—it’s an imperative.

Renewable energy offers a clean and abundant alternative to fossil fuels by harnessing the power of the sun, wind, water, and even geothermal heat. Climates with abundant sun or wind are ideally suited for renewable energy production, presenting a generational opportunity to bring new, diverse industries to new regions, previously regarded as unsuitable for energy production. This is especially true for regions such as the Middle East, Northern Africa, South Asia, and other areas in the equatorial zone between the Topics of Cancer and Capricorn.

COMMENTARY

Renewable energy’s scalability and independence from finite fossil fuels ensure a greener, healthier, and more resilient future for future generations. But the practicality of the transition still depends on many factors, including infrastructure development. As generation sources change, are power grids being updated fast enough for renewables to replace fossil fuels effectively? Is this energy renaissance a practical reality or simply a fictional dream? The feasibility could very well rest on new battery technologies, which are the key to renewable energy’s effectiveness and longevity.

The Challenge with Renewables

As we explore the vast potential of renewable energy, it’s essential to recognize that transitioning to cleaner power sources is not without its challenges. One significant concern is the need for reliable and low-cost energy storage. Renewable generation is intermittent, requiring battery storage to fill gaps in supply and always ensure availability. Lithium-ion batteries have been at the forefront of modern battery technology, and while these batteries have become the dominant storage device for electronics like electric vehicles, smartphones, and laptops, they are not the ideal solution for storing renewable energy on the electric grid.

Lithium-ion batteries exhibit thermal runaway risks, which have led to safety issues and even fires. Thermal runaway is a critical safety issue in which a self-sustaining chain reaction of heat takes place within the battery, leading to an escalation in temperature, gas production, and potential battery fire and explosion. Factors such as overcharging, over-discharging, physical damage, elevated ambient heat, or manufacturing defects can trigger this dangerous phenomenon. Lithium-ion batteries are also highly toxic, releasing deadly hydrogen fluoride gas during thermal runaway events.

Therein lies the major issue with bringing renewable energy to hot climates. These regions, which are ideally suited to renewable energy production due to long days with abundant sun, consistent wind—or both—are also hot. That means that lithium-ion systems in those areas are at elevated fire risk and require extensive cooling systems to maintain a safe operating profile. That costs money, and in some cases the cost to cool can nearly eliminate any economic benefits.

As we move toward a renewable energy future, addressing these concerns and investing in research and development is critical for safer, and more sustainable energy storage solutions. The path to a truly clean and green energy landscape requires us to look beyond lithium-ion batteries and explore emerging technologies to mitigate these issues while keeping pace with the renewable energy revolution.

The Solution

Expensive, fire-prone battery technologies are serious impediments to ambitious plans for rapid growth. There are safer non-lithium options such as flow batteries, sodium-ion, and zinc-based batteries, but they’re currently expensive and present tradeoffs such as low energy densities and large physical footprints. A low-cost, high-performance battery technology that is non-flammable and non-toxic, such as the one that we’ve developed at Alsym Energy, will make it possible to deploy storage at scale, helping to drive exponential growth.

Hot climates necessitate chemistries that are immune to thermal runaway fires and toxic gas production. Alternative battery chemistries should also be suitable for use in ambient temperatures of 45°C and higher. These batteries will thrive in hot regions where renewable energy sources are abundant. No longer requiring expensive cooling systems, such as those that are crucial to the survival of lithium-ion batteries, makes novel battery chemistries the ideal solution to tapping into the natural resources available in equatorial regions.

Alternative battery chemistries allow access to cost-effective and safe renewable energy around-the-clock. This access will, in turn, attract power-intensive industries to new locations, particularly in the Middle East and South Asia. Some of these power-intensive applications include:

Automotive and aerospace.

Green hydrogen.

Chemicals and metals.

Sustainable food.

Health and biotech.

Data centers and cryptocurrency.

As renewable energy technology advances, this transformative force is the linchpin for a sustainable future. Its widespread adoption will create a resilient, eco-conscious world and reshape the energy landscape. It is no longer a fictional ideal, provided use of the proper batteries for overall energy storage. Low-cost renewable energy, paired with non-flammable storage, will substantially help reduce existing carbon emissions and spur a manufacturing renaissance driven by new, diverse, power-intensive industries. The non-flammable batteries will make it possible to store energy from renewable sources in hot regions without the risk of lithium-ion battery fires.

—Mukesh Chatter is the CEO and co-founder of Alsym Energy, a technology company developing a low-cost, high-performance rechargeable battery chemistry that is free of lithium and cobalt.