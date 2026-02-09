GE Vernova Completes Turbine Upgrades at InterGen Gas-Fired Plant in the UK

GE Vernova said the energy giant has completed a modernization project at InterGen’s 800‑MW Coryton Power Plant in the UK. The group on February 9 said the work included two high-efficiency (HE) upgrades on GT26 gas turbines, delivering 85 MW of additional generation capacity, a 2.46% efficiency gain. The project also is expected to reduce emissions of carbon dioxide by about 67,500 tonnes annually.

Officials on Monday said the modernization work supports grid reliability as more renewable energy resources are added to the transmission and distribution system. The Coryton plant is a combined-cycle facility located 30 miles east of London on the River Thames.

“We were impressed by the tenacity of GE Vernova’s service teams and the remarkable impact of the HE upgrades, which delivered higher-than-expected efficiency and power production,” said Daniel Fosberg, managing director at InterGen. “At InterGen, we are committed to investing in the energy transition by enhancing flexible generation to ensure grid stability as renewable energy increases. We also create cutting-edge solutions to ensure reliable power supply at an affordable cost for our customers—and GE Vernova has proven to be a trusted player and technological innovator in driving these goals forward.”

Technology Breakthroughs

GE Vernova’s HE upgrade utilizes technology breakthroughs across gas turbine, compressor and combustor. The company on Monday said the advancements enable Coryton Power Plant to deliver up to an additional 85 MW of power, above the expected increase of 77 MW. The upgrades also are designed to extend maintenance intervals.

Officials on Monday said the maintenance work at Coryton included borescope inspections on two generators and steam turbines, valve inspections, and electrical testing of all components. GE Vernova’s Coryton project team included more than 300 experts from Project Management, Engineering, Parts, Sourcing, One Field Services (OFS), Logistics, and Manufacturing teams worldwide, working in collaboration with InterGen.

“This project underscores our continued commitment to keeping our customers’ gas turbine fleets competitive in the UK’s energy landscape,” said Joseph Anis, president and CEO for GE Vernova’s Gas Power business in Europe, Middle East and Africa. “The scope and nature of this project were extraordinary, demonstrating our capability to deliver high-impact, efficient solutions that not only meet but exceed our clients’ expectations. GE Vernova GT26 gas turbines are able to operate on a variety of fuels, including blends of hydrogen and natural gas, to offer InterGen pathways to reduce carbon emissions in the future.”

—Darrell Proctor is a senior editor for POWER.