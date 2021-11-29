Energy major BP plans to build a large-scale green hydrogen production plant in northeast England, a facility that would use renewable energy resources to produce as much as 60 MWe of fuel by 2025.

The group’s Nov. 29 announcement of its HyGreen Teesside project comes eight months after BP said it would build Britain’s largest hydrogen production plant in the same region. The first Teesside plant, dubbed H2Teesside and announced in March, would have capacity to produce as much as 1 GW of blue hydrogen, a process converting natural gas to hydrogen and part of an effort that would include carbon capture and storage.

The UK has a target of producing at least 5 GW of hydrogen by 2030. The government in August launched a program to replace natural gas with hydrogen to power homes, industry, and transportation as part of a decarbonization strategy.

Monday’s announcement comes on the heels of the recent COP26 climate meeting in Scotland, where a global coalition of industrial companies said it would increase its target for green hydrogen production as part of its emissions-reduction strategy.

“This is excellent news following the recent COP26 summit and I look forward to supporting industry ‎to develop new technologies as we build a cleaner transport system and work towards a net-zero ‎future,” UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said in a statement.

BP said the HyGreen Teesside project would be developed in stages, and could produce as much as 500 MWe of green hydrogen by 2030. The project would utilize solar, water, and wind power, with initial production expected to begin in 2025.

BP in March said the H2Teesside blue hydrogen project would be designed to capture up to 2 million tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) annually. The CO 2 would be piped into storage below the North Sea. That installation would be linked with Net Zero Teesside, a planned industrial zone in the north of England.

BP in late October signed a memorandum of understanding with Daimler Truck to jointly develop a network of UK refueling stations. The companies at that time in a joint statement said the project would use green hydrogen from renewable energy-powered electrolysis.

