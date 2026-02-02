Xylem Advances Grid Intelligence with Sensus Evolve Platform

Xylem Inc., a global water solutions company, announced the launch of Sensus Evolve, its new intelligent grid platform designed to help electric utilities gain deeper insight, act faster, and adapt to a rapidly changing energy landscape.

Sensus Evolve, developed as part of Xylem’s Sensus portfolio, enables utilities to transform grid data into actionable intelligence to support smarter decision-making, greater operational efficiency, and long-term resilience. The new platform is debuting this week at DistribuTECH International 2026 in San Diego, California. POWER is a media partner of the event.

“Utilities are under increasing pressure to deliver greater reliability, transparency and value, even as grid complexity continues to grow. The meter remains the central hub for customer operations, data and actionable insights,” said Derl Rhoades, director of electric metrology at Xylem Sensus. “Evolve establishes a more intelligent, adaptable foundation for the modern grid—transforming data into timely, meaningful insights that enable utilities to make informed decisions and operate with greater confidence.”

Electric utilities are facing rapid load growth driven by electrification and distributed energy resources, along with tighter reliability expectations and evolving regulatory requirements. As a result, Evolve represents a shift beyond traditional advanced metering infrastructure (AMI). Rather than focusing solely on measurement for billing, the platform delivers real-time, operational intelligence that helps utilities dynamically manage the grid, improve reliability and plan for future capacity needs.

By transforming the electric meter from a passive endpoint into an active grid sensor, Evolve moves utilities beyond billing-centric metering toward continuous system awareness, faster fault detection and data-driven operational decision-making.

“Evolve is purpose built to scale with the grid,” Rhoades said. “By providing faster access to critical data and the flexibility to introduce new capabilities, the platform enables utilities to adapt to changing needs without disrupting daily operations.”

Xylem is showcasing the Sensus’ Evolve platform at DTECH beginning Monday; an official launch event will take place February 4. Additional benefits and features of Evolve include:

Builds on Sensus’ FlexNet communications network designed specifically for electric utility operations while supporting cellular connectivity to increase resilience and reliability.

Enables large volumes of data to be delivered back to utility systems and end users.

Supports higher data sampling rates for increased customer and grid insights.

Strengthens trust in data integrity and operational performance indicators.

Software-based platform for continuous updates, including utility-specific customization and broader system-wide enhancements.

Helps utilities deploy new electric grid applications, analytics and solutions more quickly.

Delivers actionable insights that empower customers and utilities to make more informed decisions.

Built to evolve alongside changing grid and customer needs.

—POWER