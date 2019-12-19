The POWER Podcast is available through Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify, iHeart, Stitcher, TuneIn, SoundCloud, and some other podcast apps. Follow the links below to subscribe via your favorite platform:

The POWER Podcast Archive:

Recruiting the New Power Workforce

Interview with Robin Schawe, vice president and global workforce solutions leader with Kelly Services.

Is Carbon Pricing the Key to a Clean Energy Future?

Interview with Rich Dewey, president and CEO of the New York Independent System Operator (NYISO).

Experts Share Insight on the Industry at Recent Power Event

Snippets from interviews with several power-industry insiders.

Using Extreme Visibility to Protect Industrial Control Systems

Interview with Dave Weinstein, Chief Security Officer with Claroty.

Using Data to Improve Power Plant Operations

Interview with David Thomason, industry principal of Global Power Generation with OSIsoft.

What Can You Do with a Superconductor? A Lot!

Interview with Daniel McGahn, CEO of American Superconductor (AMSC).

Engineering a World-Class Gas Turbine

Interview with Don Brandt, former manager of GE gas turbine engineering.

Large Public Power Systems Are Evolving

Interview with John Di Stasio, president of the Large Public Power Council.

How Nevada Is Leading the Renewable Energy and Battery Storage Charge

Interview with Curt Ledford, a partner with Davison Van Cleve PC.

Worried About Climate Change? Save Nuclear Plants

Interview with Nuclear Matters Advocacy Council member, Carol Browner. Browner is a former U.S. Environmental Protection Agency administrator and former energy and climate change senior advisor to President Obama.

Reversing Climate Change with Nuclear Power

Interview with Bret Kugelmass, managing director of the Energy Impact Center.

Lithium-Ion Batteries: Costs Down, Benefits Up

Interview with Tony Cooper, general manager of Green Cubes Technology’s Motive division.

How to Monitor and Predict Operational Performance with Digital Analytics

Interview with Thomas Dhollander, CTO and co-founder of TrendMiner, and Nick Petrosyan, data analytics engineer with TrendMiner.

Future May Not Be as Rosy as It Seems for Natural Gas

Interview with Tom Baker, a partner and managing director in Boston Consulting Group’s (BCG’s) San Francisco office, and Alex Dewar, senior manager with the Center for Energy Impact in BCG’s Washington, D.C., office.

Power Company Business Models Are Evolving

Interview with Aaron Zahn, managing director and CEO of JEA.

Industrial Gas Turbine Demand Grows

Interview with Reed Lengel, product line manager for SCC-800 solutions with Siemens Energy.

Control Your Own Destiny with Combined Heat and Power Systems

Interview with Bill Castor, director of business development for Siemens Energy.

Working with Peers Is Critical to Power System Reliability

Interview with William Doering, adjunct professor in the online Master’s in Business Administration program at Maryville University and a director with Guidehouse.

Trump Ended War on Fossil Fuels, but Focus Needed on CCS

Interview with Barry Worthington, executive director of the United States Energy Association (USEA).

How a Major Resort Owner Manages Its Power

Interview with Henry Shields, executive director of finance and analysis in the Corporate Sustainability division of MGM Resorts International.

An Inside Look at a State-of-the-Art Training Facility

Interview with Royce Peters, senior technical coordinator for the Carpenters International Training Center (ITC) in Las Vegas, Nevada.

FERC and Cybersecurity: It’s Complicated

Interview with Carol Holahan, counsel in Foley Hoag’s Energy & Cleantech practice.

Prepare for More Distributed Energy Resources

Interview with Paul DeCotis, senior director in West Monroe Partners’ Energy and Utilities practice.

Community Solar Power Offers the ‘Best of Both Worlds’

Interview with Laura Stern, co-founder and president of Nautilus Solar Energy.

Insider Bullish on Renewable Energy Industry

Interview with Izzet Bensusan, managing partner and founder of Captona.

Power Plant Control Loop Tuning and Optimization

Interview with Jon Towslee, digital engagement leader for ABB Inc.’s Industrial Automation Power Generation & Water business.

What Is Coal’s Future?

Interview with Charles K. Ebinger, nonresident senior fellow with the Atlantic Council.

How Power Companies Can Influence Customer Behavior

Interview with Amy Simpkins, CEO of muGrid.

Power Market Is Changing — Distributed Energy Gaining Ground

Interview with Roy Palk, Esq., president of New Horizons Consulting.

Net Metering and Time-Variant Rates Drive Solar Power and Energy Storage Growth

Interview with Curt Ledford, attorney with McDonald Carano.

Distributed Energy Systems Are Reliable Solutions

Interview with Dalia El Tawy, director, Thermal Power Solutions Distributed Energy Systems with Siemens Energy.

Power Industry Continues to Face Uncertainty and Change

Interview with Bill Johnson, CEO of the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA).

Resource Diversification a Key for TVA

Interview with Joe Grimes, executive vice president of generation with the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA).

Watts Bar 2: The Long and Winding Road to Completion

Interview with Mike Skaggs, executive vice president of operations with the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA).

Cogeneration Solution Serves Processing Plant Needs

Interview with Brian Curtis, founder and CEO of Concentric Power.

Cybersecurity Tips for Power Plant Operators

Interview with Chris Grove, director of industrial security for Indegy.

Is the U.S. Too Reliant on Foreign Uranium for Nuclear Power Plant Fuel?

Interview with Amir Adnani, founder, president, and CEO of Uranium Energy Corp.

Siemens Reaches for Higher Efficiency with Its HL-Class Gas Turbine

interview with Hans Maghon, program director for HL-class gas turbine development at Siemens.

GE’s 9EMax Gas Turbine Solution – Eric Gray

Interview with Eric Gray, general manager of Gas Plant Solutions for GE’s Power Services.

Connected Plant Expert Offers Preview of Upcoming Conference

Interview with Jon Towslee, director of marketing and business development with ABB Inc.

MHPSA CEO Optimistic About the Future

Interview with Paul Browning, president and CEO of Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems America (MHPSA).

Exelon’s Digital Transformation

Group interview with Brian Hurst, vice president and Chief Analytics Officer for Exelon Utilities; Brian Hoff, head of the Exelon corporate innovation team; Lisa Howard, Exelon’s external communications director; and Ankush Agarwal, director of infrastructure analytics for Exelon Utilities.

How Power Sector Deregulation Is Affecting Mexico

Interview with Jose Valera, partner in Mayer Brown’s Energy practice group. and Kristen Ford, senior associate in the firm’s Corporate and Securities group.

Droneweek

Interview with Eric Gebhardt, vice president of systems and innovation for GE Power.

Vibration Monitoring Best Practices

Interview with Steve Sabin, SETPOINT product manager for Brüel & Kjær Vibro.

UK Supreme Court Rules on Robin Rigg Wind Farm Case

Interview with Rebecca Williams, partner with Watson Farley and Williams LLP.

