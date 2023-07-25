A Virginia-headquartered group said it has brought online the first two of the company’s four planned energy storage systems (ESS) designed to support and stabilize the New York City power grid.

Summit Ridge Energy on July 25 said the projects, located across Brooklyn and Staten Island, ultimately will provide 58 MWh of generation to the city. The ESS installations are replacing diesel-powered units that have operated during periods of peak energy demand. Summit’s projects are part of the “Value of Distributed Energy Resources,” or VDER, program established by the New York State Public Service Commission.

NYU Langone Health, a New York City medical center, has signed an agreement to purchase all bill credits for the first two projects to support statewide grid resiliency measures and its own goal of carbon neutrality by 2050.

First Two of Four Planned Projects Online

The first two projects—the 15 MWh Arlington ESS, and 15 MWh Littlefield ESS—feature energy storage hardware and software supplied by Qcells, an energy company that has long partnered with Summit Ridge Energy. Officials on Tuesday said the projects support New York’s targets to receive 100% of its energy from clean resources by 2040, and will support integration of more renewable energy, including from offshore wind.

Summit Ridge Energy financed, developed, and built the projects. Qcells serves as the long-term owner-operator.

“These energy storage projects are providing critical grid resilience for New York City and supporting the state’s transition to renewable energy,” said Brian Dunn, COO at Summit Ridge Energy. “We have been working closely with local governments and other stakeholders over the last several years to shape battery storage legislation in the city and are proud to see the first of these four projects come online. We are happy to lead the charge in expanding storage in New York.”

“As we pursue opportunities to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from our facilities, it is equally as important for us to support efforts to harden and decarbonize New York City’s energy grid for the benefit and resiliency of the communities we serve,” said Paul Schwabacher, senior vice president, Facilities Operations, at NYU Langone Health. Officials said NYU Langone is demonstrating the role that large end users of electricity, such as hospitals, can play in the city’s move toward a low-carbon future. The city’s health system has a goal of carbon neutrality in its operations by 2050.

—Darrell Proctor is a senior associate editor for POWER (@POWERmagazine).