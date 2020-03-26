The world is currently under siege by the coronavirus COVID-19, which has disrupted our entire way of life. Nearly all gatherings of more than a handful of people have been postponed or canceled. A few countries, and even some states, have enacted complete lockdowns of their citizens, with exceptions for only the most vital services.

Among those essentials is electricity. The power industry continues to do what it does best, provide electricity 24/7/365. Doctors, nurses, firefighters, police officers, the military, and other public service professionals tend to get the most recognition during national emergencies, as they should, but the men and women who keep the lights on deserve praise too. It’s often a thankless job, but reliable electricity is one of the most important services there is, often needed so the other heroes can perform their roles.

During this time of uncertainty, we at POWER would like to salute all of the people working behind the scenes to keep the power flowing. We also want you to know that we’re continuing to do our best to provide the important information you need to do your job effectively and efficiently. We are providing timely coronavirus coverage as the situation evolves, and keeping readers abreast of how conditions are impacting companies and workers around the world. Whether it’s how the virus is affecting planned outages, how regulatory agencies are responding, how stimulus packages will support the industry, or how key staff are staying safe, POWER has it covered, and you can access the information around the clock via computer, smart phone, or tablet.

Stay safe and healthy!

Aaron Larson

Executive Editor

POWER

The following coronavirus-related posts may interest you:

COVID-19 Threatens Outages Scheduled at 97% of U.S. Nuclear Plants in 2020

Renewable Energy Advocates Decry Lack of Help in Stimulus Bill

Live Updates: Power-Related Regulatory Responses to COVID-19

NRC Preparing Rule Changes Due to Coronavirus

Utilities Plan to Keep Key Staff Housed at Power Plants

Wind Energy Group Says $43 Billion at Risk from COVID-19

Power Industry Weighs Impacts of Coronavirus

Pandemic Creating ‘Crisis’ for Solar Industry

Eaton Helps Build China Field Hospitals in Battle Against Coronavirus

Energy Groups Make Plans to Deal with Coronavirus; EEI Issues Bulletin

Trusted Partner